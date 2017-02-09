How the once mighty Knicks have fallen

The New York Knicks are a disaster.

They are 22-32, three and a half games back of a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, and have lost three straight to kick off a five game stay at Madison Square Garden.

The president of the organization continues to poke and prod the team's star on social media and franchise greats are getting into shouting matches and physical altercations resulting in arrests on the sidelines.

With a bonafide superstar in Carmelo Anthony, the emergence of sophomore Kristaps Porzingis and the acquisitions of former Chicago Bulls stars Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah, the Knicks were supposed to put rough recent history behind them. They even dared use the phrase "super team" before the start of the season.

Instead, hope in Phil Jackson as the team's saviour has faded, the boos for Anthony get louder and Charles Oakley is being charged with three counts of assault.

The Knicks have more questions and less answers than ever before.

How much longer will Jackson sacrifice his legacy? Is there a spot waiting for Melo in Cleveland? Isn't it about time owner James Dolan stepped into the spotlight and said something? Anything?

One things for sure: It can't get much worse for the Knicks.

Follow the trail of what has been a chaotic 2017 for the storied franchise.

OAKLEY'S SCUFFLE

Oakley describes MSG incident, will always root for Knicks Charles Oakley shares his side of the story from what happened at Madison Square Garden and says he'll always love the Knicks.

Oakley arrested, charged with three counts of assault ESPN's Doris Burke describes the scene after Knicks legend Charles Oakley was involved in a courtside altercation before getting ejected from MSG. Burke also sheds light on how Oakley was arrested and charged with three counts of assault and criminal trespassing.

PHIL VS. MELO

How much is Phil's legacy impacted by Carmelo drama? ESPN's Max Kellerman examines Phil Jackson's recent controversial moves and warns the Knicks president that his legacy is at stake.

What is Phil's endgame with the Melo situation? ESPN's Jemele Hill and Michael Smith debate whether Phil Jackson is trying to drive Carmelo Anthony out of New York, if Phil has had enough and needs to go or do they just make the best of the situation.

Is Phil Jackson trying to get fired? Jalen Rose calls Phil Jackson's tweets "unprofessional and irresponsible" and wonders if he's purposefully trying to get fired by the Knicks.

Begley says Phil's tweet the latest move to push Melo out ESPN's Ian Begley describes the recent timeline of Phil Jackson criticizing Carmelo Anthony and how his tweet on Tuesday is the latest example of Jackson trying to get Anthony to waive his no-trade clause.

Stephen A. admits 'Carmelo looks bad' Stephen A. Smith cannot absolve Carmelo Anthony from responsibility for the failing state of the New York Knicks.

MELO TO CAVS?

LeBron on Love rumors: 'It's trash' LeBron James calls the rumor sending Kevin Love to the Knicks "trash" and says the team will ignore the "outside noise."