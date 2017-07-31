With Francisco Liriano and Joe Smith on the way out, lefties Brett Oberholtzer and J.P. Howell will join the Blue Jays according to TSN's Scott Mitchell.

Lefties JP Howell and Brett Oberholtzer will be up to take the roster spots of Liriano and Smith. #BlueJays — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) July 31, 2017

Oberholtzer last pitched in the majors last season with the Los Angeles Angels and struggled, posting an ERA of 8.55 in 11 games. Howell has seen time for the Blue Jays this year, but hasn't been much better. He has an ERA of 8.13 in games for the Jays.

The Blue Jays will begin a road series with the Chicago White Sox Monday night.