SUNRISE, Fla. — Jonathan Huberdeau scored his first goal of the season to lift the Florida Panthers over the Anaheim Ducks 2-1 on Friday night.

Reilly Smith also scored for the Panthers, and Aleksander Barkov had an assist in his return to the lineup after missing 15 games due to injury. James Reimer stopped 22 shots.

Huberdeau's goal during 4-on-4 play with 4:58 left in the second period broke a 1-all tie. Barkov passed from the left circle across to Huberdeau in the slot and he shot the puck high into the net.

Hampus Lindholm scored for Anaheim, and John Gibson made 35 saves.

Huberdeau had been out all season following surgery to repair an Achilles tendon injury sustained Oct. 8 in the final preseason game against New Jersey. It was his first goal since April 9.