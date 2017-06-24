HUDDERSFIELD, England — Newly promoted Premier League team Huddersfield broke its transfer record to make its first signing of the off-season, bringing in Belgium striker Laurent Depoitre from Porto.

The northern club said Depoitre joined for an undisclosed fee on a two-year contract, with the option of another 12 months. Local media reported the fee was 3.5 million pounds ($4.45 million), almost double the previous record.

Huddersfield manager David Wagner called Depoitre a hard-working striker with a good attitude, making him "fit the Terriers' identity very well."

The 28-year-old Depoitre was not first choice last season for Portuguese team Porto, which he joined from Belgian side Gent in 2016.