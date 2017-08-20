HUDDERSFIELD, England — Huddersfield made it two wins out of two at the start of its first Premier League season by beating Newcastle 1-0 on Sunday, condemning its fellow promoted team to a second successive loss.

Australia midfielder Aaron Mooy scored in the 50th minute, curling in a shot from 18 yards (meters) following a one-two with Elias Kachunga to secure the victory for David Wagner's team.

"The boss has a saying to have no limits and we all stand behind that," Mooy told British broadcaster Sky Sports. "It has been a great start so far, but we can't get carried away, it's early in the season. We just have to keep working hard and keep trying to improve."

It was Huddersfield's first top-flight game at home since 1972 — 20 years before the formation of the Premier League. Huddersfield opened the season by beating Crystal Palace 3-0 last weekend, while Newcastle lost 2-0 to Tottenham in the first round.

"People wrote us off last week at Palace but we couldn't rest on our laurels and we have made a statement," forward Tom Ince said. "The manager has come and said it, we are not here just to be part of the league, we are here to show people what we are about and that we deserve to be in the Premier League.

"Today was about winning. Two games, six points and we move on."

