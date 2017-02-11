LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa. — Charles Hudon set up two goals before scoring the eventual winner as the St. John's IceCaps edged the Lehigh Valley Phantoms 4-3 on Saturday in American Hockey League play.

Hudon scored his 16th of the season at 15:27 of the third period to break a 3-3 deadlock.

Nikita Scherbak, Chris Terry and Mark MacMillan also scored for the IceCaps (23-21-6), the AHL affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens. Scherbak added two assists to match Hudon on the scoresheet.

Robert Hagg, Mark Zengerle and Colin McDonald found the back of the net for the Phantoms (32-14-2).

Yann Danis made 25 saves for the win as Alex Lyon stopped 17-of-21 shots in a losing cause.

St. John's went 1 for 3 on the power play while Lehigh Valley failed to score on five chances with the man advantage.