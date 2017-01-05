Bob Weeks TSN Senior Reporter Follow|Archive

The last time Mackenzie Hughes teed it up in a PGA Tour event, he emerged as the winner. On Thursday, he’ll start reaping the rewards of that win when he tees of in the SBS Tournament of Champions, the first event of the new calendar year.

In what will be just his 10th start on the top circuit, Hughes is starting to get adjusted to his new reality.

“The coolest part for me is being among such a small group of elite athletes, guys like Jason Day and Dustin Johnson,” Hughes said from Hawaii. “It’s been cool to have these guys recognize and congratulate me for my win too.”

And it’s not a bad way to extend his honeymoon. Hughes was married late last year and went with his new wife to Thailand in December, but lounging in Hawaii is a nice way to keep that going. It’s also nice that there’s no cut this week and the 32 players will share the $6.1 million purse.

The Tournament of Champions is just the 10th career PGA Tour start for Hughes, which is impressive to say the least. The field in Maui consists of winners from 2016 and includes many – but not all – of the big guns. Hughes victory at the RSM Classic got him a spot among that lofty group and it won’t be the last time. His win gets him into majors, World Golf Championship events and invitationals. Rather than being intimidated while playing against the top part of the world ranking, Hughes is relishing the chance.

“I think overall I’m most looking forward to competing against the best players in the world week to week,” stated Hughes, who played the final two rounds of the Safeway Open in November alongside Phil Mickelson.

Of course the big benefit will come in April, when Hughes gets to drive down Magnolia Lane and play in the Masters. His invitation to the event – a formal, hard copy, delivered-in-the-mail invitation – arrived at his home recently and that made the upcoming participation in the Masters closer to reality.

“I think the Masters is what I’ve thought about the most,” he admitted.

A number of years ago, Hughes went to Augusta as a spectator and was awed by the course. But he vowed never to return unless he was actually playing in the tournament. Now he’ll get that chance.

As an invitee, Hughes can go to Augusta and play practice rounds ahead of the tournament. He hasn’t yet decided when he’ll go to get his first look at the famed layout.

“I haven’t officially planned my trip to Augusta because I’m still waiting to hear on what I’m allowed to do,” he said. “But I have a few windows that I’m looking at during some off weeks.”

For now, he’ll try to tame the Plantation Course at Kapalua Resort and back up his win. It should be the start of pretty good 2017.