SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Dryden Hunt scored a hat trick as the Springfield Thunderbirds beat the Belleville Senators 7-4 on Sunday for their first win of the American Hockey League season.

Alexandre Grenier had a goal and two assists with Curtis Valk, Anthony Greco and Blaine Byron rounding out the attack for Springfield (1-6-0).

Erik Burgdoerfer, Daniel Ciampini, Jim O'Brien and Patrick Sieloff had goals for the Senators (2-4-1), Ottawa's AHL affiliate.

Evan Cowley made 27 saves for the win in net as Danny Taylor stopped 31 shots in defeat.

The Thunderbirds were 3 for 7 on the power play while Ottawa failed to score on 10 opportunities.