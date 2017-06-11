It lasted longer than many predicted, was as hard hitting as expected and when the dust cleared, Mark Hunt walked away from UFC Fight Night Auckland with a fourth round TKO victory over Derrick Lewis in a slugfest of a main event.

“It was a matter of time, Derrick’s a tough guy," Hunt said after earning the victory. "I respect him because he doesn’t use steroids, I don’t think so,”

The pair exchanged heavy blows for the first three rounds before Lewis appeared to slow down considerably in the fourth, absorbing more than he was dishing out eventually leading referee Mark Goddard to call an end to the main event bout.

After the fight, Lewis hinted at a possible retirement from the sport.

“That’s probably my last fight,” said Lewis. “I’m getting married next week and I don’t like putting my family through all this."

In the co-main event Derek Brunson made quick work of Dan Kelly, picking up a first round, KO win.

Following the event, Hunt and Lewis were awarded Fight of the Night bonuses while Ben Nguyen and Dan Hooker both received Performance of the Night Awards.