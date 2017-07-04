10m ago
Hurricanes acquire Kruger from Vegas
TSN.ca Staff
Markus Kruger is on the move for the second time in less than a week.
After being traded to the Golden Knights by the Blackhawks over the weekend, Vegas has traded the forward to the Carolina Hurricanes for a fifth-round pick in 2018.
"We were determined to bring in experienced players with winning pedigrees and Marcus is another addition who fits that mold," Hurricanes general manager Ron Francis. "He's a solid, two-way center who has achieved success both in the NHL and internationally."
Kruger, 27, scored five goals and added 12 assists in 70 games last season. The Golden Knights acquired Kruger from Chicago on Sunday in exchange for future considerations.
The native of Sweden is set to enter the second year of a three-year deal worth $9.25 million with a cap hit of $3.083 million.
In Kruger’s seven seasons – all with the Blackhawks – he has won two Stanley Cups and made the playoffs in every year.
In 398 career regular season games, he has 33 goals and 72 assists. He has played an additional 87 career playoff games, scoring six goals and adding 10 assists in his postseason career.