NEW YORK — Carolina forward Sebastian Aho was named NHL first star of the week Monday after recording five points for the Hurricanes last week.

Aho, who tied for the league lead with four goals over the stretch, also had an assist as Carolina won all three of its games.

Minnesota Wild forward Mikael Granlund earned the second star. He had three goals and three assists over three games.

Los Angeles Kings goaltender Peter Budaj took the third star after posting a 3-1-0 record with two shutouts, a 1.62 goals-against average and a .930 save percentage.