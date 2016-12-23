RALEIGH, N.C. — Teuvo Teravainen kept the Carolina Hurricanes rolling at home.

Teravainen scored 3:01 into overtime and Carolina rallied past the Boston Bruins 3-2 on Friday night to win for the ninth time in its last 10 home games.

"We've been playing a lot better," Teravainen said. "We were down two goals but we battled back for the win. That's good."

Justin Faulk and Jordan Staal also scored for the Hurricanes, now 9-0-1 in their past 10 at home. Cam Ward made 31 saves.

"The best period was our third period," Ward said. "We've been in the reverse scenario where we gave up the lead. Tonight we scratched and clawed and it wasn't pretty. Boston played really well in the first two periods. They were firing a lot of pucks at the net. Jordan's goal gave us a spark."

Staal scored his 15th career short-handed goal in the second period, and Faulk tied it with 13:12 left in the third.

"Faulk had a big goal to tie it up," Staal said. "We executed better in the third period. We had too many turnovers in the first and second periods."

Ryan Spooner and Brad Marchand had the goals for the Bruins, who arrived as one of the NHL's best road teams and controlled the first two periods against Carolina.

Boston went ahead midway through the first when Spooner scored on a tip-in from the top of the crease. The Bruins added to their lead early in the second when Marchand scored on a power play. He deflected a slap shot from Spooner by Ward at 3:17.

Staal cut Boston's advantage in half with 9:48 left in the second. He stole the puck from Austin Czarnik near the Carolina blue line and rushed up the ice on a breakaway, beating goalie Anton Khudobin with a sharp wrist shot.

Faulk fired in a rising shot after Staal won a faceoff and got the puck to Elias Lindholm. Faulk scored for the second straight night and has seven goals this season.

"We played a good first 35 minutes, then they get the short-handed goal and it gives them some life," Bruins forward David Backes said. "They run a faceoff play and we're not able to defend it very well and the puck is in the back of our net. We get to overtime and I don't think we had the puck much more than 10 seconds in the 3 minutes of overtime."

Boston, which played its third game in four nights, outshot Carolina 29-12 through the first two periods. But the Hurricanes turned up the pressure in the third and had a 10-4 advantage.

"We leave here not enjoying a flight home rather than what could have been if we do what we need to do with a two-goal lead," Backes said.

NOTES: Torey Krug had two assists for the Bruins. It was the fourth time this season he's had multiple assists in a game. ... Khudobin fell to 1-5-1.

UP NEXT

Bruins: After the holiday break, Boston plays next Tuesday at Columbus in the third of four consecutive road games.

Hurricanes: At the Pittsburgh Penguins next Wednesday.