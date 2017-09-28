Despite being diagnosed with cancer earlier this month, Brian Boyle could still dress for the New Jersey Devils in their opening game next week.

Boyle is set to return to the ice on Thursday and the team will then begin to assess his status, Devils head coach Jon Hynes said after Wednesday night's preseason win over the Washington Capitals.

"There's a possibility," Hynes said of Boyle playing on Oct. 7. "Brian will be back with us starting (Thursday) and then we'll just kind of see where he goes over the next week. But nothing has been ruled out yet."

Boyle did not take part in any preseason games after being diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia but has skated on his own while receiving treatments.

"I think with Brian, he knows really when he's ready," Hynes said, per NHL.com. "We're not going to rush him. If he is ready and he can get a full week of practice in, that's probably fine. He's not going to get a preseason game, so no matter what he's going into a regular season game (first). If he's back with us next week, we're going to have some very intense practices and if he gets a full week, I have a pretty strong feel he'll be ready to go.

"But we'll just discuss it with him and see where he's at."

According to NHL.com, Boyle will join the team for their three-day trip to West Point, NY which begins on Sunday.

Boyle, 32, said after he was diagnosed on Sept. 19 that his goal was to play in the team's regular season opener.