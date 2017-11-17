The Toronto Raptors' injury woes continue as the team announced power forward Serge Ibaka is questionable tonight against the New York Knicks due to a swollen left knee.

Injury Update - Nov. 17 vs. NYK: Serge Ibaka (swollen left knee) is questionable; Norman Powell (right hip pointer) is doubtful; Delon Wright (dislocated right shoulder) is out. — RaptorsMR (@RaptorsMR) November 17, 2017

Ibaka adds to a notable list of injuries suffered by Raptors this week. Guard/small forward Norman Powell is questionable with a right hip pointer injury and the team announced on Thursday that point guard Delon Wright will be out for the foreseeable future due to a dislocated right shoulder.

Both Ibaka and Powell's injuries seem to be minor, but it's worth noting that Ibaka missed a game earlier in the season due to the same knee problem. Powell has been out since Nov. 12 after injuring his hip against the Boston Celtics.

Meanwhile, the Raptors are awaiting word on the fate of Wright and his right shoulder, which has already once been surgically repaired in Aug. 2016.

In 13 games for the Raptors this season, Ibaka has averaged 12.5 points on 52.5 per cent shooting with 5.5 rebounds per game.