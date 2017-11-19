Ibaka to return, Powell out for Raptors

Toronto Raptors forward Serge Ibaka will return from a knee injury Sunday against the Washington Wizards.

Ibaka missed the Raptors' win over the New York Knicks on Friday with a swollen left knee. It was the second game this year Ibaka has missed due to a knee injury.

The 28-year-old has averaged 12.5 points and 5.5 rebounds per game for the Raptors this season.

Norm Powell, however, will miss another game with a hip injury. Powell has been out since November 12 with the injury.

On the other side of the ball, the Wizards announced John Wall will not suit up against the Raptors Sunday.