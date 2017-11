The Toronto Raptors are getting some reinforcements for Wednesday's clash against the Denver Nuggets as starters Serge Ibaka and Jonas Valanciunas will return from injury.

JV/Ibaka back tonight. Will be fascinating to see how Casey manages lineups. Even in 10man rotation, 2 of Siakam/Bebe/FVV/OG/Poeltl left out — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) November 1, 2017

Valanciunas has been out since Oct. 20 with a sprained ankle while Ibaka missed Monday's win against the Portland Trail Blazers with a sore right knee.

Toronto finishes their six-game road trip Friday against the Utah Jazz.