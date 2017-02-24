Manchester United forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic has added to his gaming portfolio with an investment in Swedish startup company Challenger Mode.

The organization, founded in 2014, is a platform where players can earn money competing in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and League of Legends tournaments.

Ibrahimovic is reported to be a part of a $1.3 million investment round that includes Swedish internet entrepreneurs Jonas Nordlander and Filip Engelbert.

“We are now seeing that the next wave of esports is going mainstream around the world." CEO of Challengermode Robel Efrem told Breakit. "We're very happy about the investors who have chose to join us in creating tools that enable players and brands thrive in this fast-growing field.”

Ibrahimovic also owns a 12.5 per cent stake stake in game developer Ice Cube, which he acquired in September 2016.