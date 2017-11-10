Leafs 3-in-3: Who needs to step up if Matthews misses extended time?

K​eep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Goaltender Frederik Andersen and defenceman Jake Gardiner were back on the ice Friday after taking a maintenance day Thursday. TSN Maple Leafs reporter Kristen Shilton believes Andersen will start Friday night against the Boston Bruins.

Forward Auston Matthews did not take part in the optional skate Friday, marking the fourth day he's missed since playing against the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday night.

Frederik Andersen out on the ice for #Leafs optional morning skate. Looks like he’ll be good to go tonight vs. Bruins — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) November 10, 2017

Montreal Canadiens

Carey Price was working solo with goalie coach Stephane Waite again at Canadiens' practice Friday.

Price has not appeared for the Habs in more than a week. In his absence, the Habs won three straight games before losing to the Minnesota Wild 3-0 Thursday.

Defenceman Shea Weber was also on the ice after an injury at the end of Thursday's practice. Weber sat out Thursday's game against the Wild despite coach Claude Julien originally saying he didn't think the injury would force the defenceman to miss any time.

Jonathan Drouin (hand) also sat out of Thursday's game against the Minnesota Wild.

Anaheim Ducks

The injuries just continue to pile up for the Anaheim Ducks, who were forced to play AHL-call up Reto Berra on Thursday night when goaltender Ryan Miller left with an lower-body injury. The Ducks were already without John Gibson, who is in the concussion protocol after exiting Tuesday's game following a blow to the head. The Ducks picked up a 4-1 win on Thursday, with Berra stopping all six shots he faced.

Washington Capitals

Matt Niskanen, Tyler Graovac and Brett Connolly were all on the ice at the Capitals' morning skate according to Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post. None of them are expected to play tonight against the Pittsburgh Penguins, but Connolly (upper-body injury) may return Sunday, reports Khurshudyan. He was medically cleared to return to action yesterday.

TSN Game Notes

Senators (17P) vs Avalanche (16P) - 2PM (Sweden)

OTT was 2-0-0 vs COL last season, 3GA

COL (8-6-0):

3-1-0 past 4GP, 19GF, 5/14 on PP (lost last)

Barrie (6A) 4 game assist streak

OTT (6-3-5):

1-2-1 past 4GP, 18GA, 8/14 on PK

Duchene (1G, 1A) last 5GP

Bruins (15P) at Maple Leafs (20P) - 7PM

TOR was 4-0-0 vs BOS last season, 18GF

TOR (10-7-0):

won 2 straight, 7GF, 1/6 on PP

Kadri (5G) last 3 home games

BOS (6-5-3):

2-2-2 last 6GP, 16GA, 14/14 on PK

Pastrnak (3G, 2A) 3 game PT streak

Penguins (20P) at Capitals (17P) - 7PM

PIT is 1-0-0 vs WSH this season, winning in WSH. PIT has won 3 straight at home vs WSH

WSH (8-7-1):

3-1-0 last 4GP, 11GF, 1/13 on PP

Ovechkin (3G) has scored in 3 straight games

PIT (9-6-2):

2-1-1 last 4GP, 9GF, 4/15 on PP

Kessel (3G, 7A) last 8GP

Panthers (10P) at Sabres (12P) - 7PM

BUF was 2-1-1 vs FLA last season, 2-0-0 at home.

BUF (5-8-2):

2-3-0 last 5GP, 12GF, 1/16 on PP

Kane (3G, 1A) last 4GP

FLA (4-8-2):

0-3-2 last 5GP, 25GA, 15/20 on PK

Huberdeau (2G, 9A) points in 8 of past 9GP

Hurricanes (13P) at Blue Jackets (19P) - 7PM

CBJ are 1-0-0 vs CAR this season, OTW in CAR. CBJ have won 2 straight at home vs CAR

CBJ (9-6-1):

0-2-1 last 3GP, 12GA, 8/12 on PK

Jones (1G, 3A) last 4GP

CAR (5-5-3):

1-2-2 last 5GP, 11GF, 1/14 on PP

Williams (1G, 5A) last 5GP

Islanders (18P) at Stars (16P) - 830PM

NYI were 2-0-0 vs DAL last season, 8GF.

DAL (8-7-0):

3-4-0 last 7GP, 19GF, 8/21 on PP

Benn (1G, 1A) last 5GP

NYI (8-5-2):

1-1-1 last 3GP, 10GF, 4/9 on PP

Bailey (2G, 14A) has PTS in 9 of past 10GP

Jets (19P) at Knights (15P) - 1030PM

First meeting between teams

VGK (9-5-1):

coming off a 1-4-1 road trip, 24GA, 14/19 on PK

Neal (1G, 1A) last 6GP

WPG (8-3-3):

5-0-3 past 8GP, 28GF, 9/26 on PP

Wheeler (1G, 8A) last 3GP