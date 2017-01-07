Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
 

Toronto Maple Leafs

Frederik Andersen will get the call in net for the Maple Leafs against the Montreal Canadiens.

Montreal Canadiens

Canadiens announce the signing of Markus Eisenschmid to a two-year, two-way contract.

 Ottawa Senators

Projected Senators lines v. Washington Capitals

Forwards

Dzingel Turris Ryan

Smith Brassard Stone

Hoffman Pageau Pyatt

Kelly Lazar Neil

 

Defencemen

Methot Karlsson

Phaneuf Ceci

Borowiecki Wideman

 

Goalies

Condon

O'Connor