9m ago
Ice Chips: Andersen to start for Leafs v. Habs
TSN.ca Staff
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Frederik Andersen will get the call in net for the Maple Leafs against the Montreal Canadiens.
Montreal Canadiens
Canadiens announce the signing of Markus Eisenschmid to a two-year, two-way contract.
Ottawa Senators
Projected Senators lines v. Washington Capitals
Forwards
Dzingel Turris Ryan
Smith Brassard Stone
Hoffman Pageau Pyatt
Kelly Lazar Neil
Defencemen
Methot Karlsson
Phaneuf Ceci
Borowiecki Wideman
Goalies
Condon
O'Connor