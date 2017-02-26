55m ago
Ice Chips: Anderson starts vs. Panthers
TSN.ca Staff
--
Ottawa Senators
Craig Anderson gets the call in between the pipes versus the Florida Panthers. Anderson is 15-8-1 with a goals against average of 2.37 and a .927 save percentage.
Mark Stone and Mike Hoffman are also on the ice for Sunday's practice.
Here are the Sens' lines at practice:
But Hoffman doesn't appear ready to slot back in just yet.
--
New York Islanders
The team has returned goaltender Bracken Kearns to the Bridgeport Sound Tigers of the American Hockey League. Kearns, 35, has made two appearances for the team this season.
Defenceman Travis Hamonic will practice with the team on Monday. He's been out of action since January 7 with a knee injury. - Newsday
--
Florida Panthers
James Reimer gets the call for the Panthers on Sunday night against the Ottawa Senators.
Reimer is 12-7-4 with a 2.48 goals against average and a .918 save percentage this season.
Also, Denis Malgin has been recalled from Springfield of the AHL. Since his demotion from the Panthers, Malgin has registered three goals and nine assists in 15 games.
In 39 games with the Panthers, Malgin has four goals and four assists.
--
San Jose Sharks
A pair of injured Sharks have their returns on the horizon. Joonas Donskoi (upper body) could be ready to return Tuesday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs. He's been out of action since January 23 and has recently had a setback with the flu. In 44 games this season, Donskoi has six goals and nine assists.
Dylan DeMelo will remain out for another seven to 10 days, said coach Peter DeBoer. The 23-year-old defenceman incurred a broken wrist in a January 10 game with the Edmonton Oilers and has been out of the lineup since. - San Jose Mercury News
--
Tampa Bay Lightning
Rumoured to be on the block, goaltender Ben Bishop is not on the ice for Sunday's practice.
But he hasn't been traded. He's just under the weather.
--
Minnesota Wild
Ryan Carter is sticking around. After returning to the club on a professional tryout, the Wild announced on Sunday that the 33-year-old winger has been signed to a one-year, two-way contract.
--