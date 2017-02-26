Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

--

Ottawa Senators

Craig Anderson gets the call in between the pipes versus the Florida Panthers. Anderson is 15-8-1 with a goals against average of 2.37 and a .927 save percentage.

Craig Anderson in net for #Sens against James Reimer and the #FlaPanthers — George 🌴Richards (@GeorgeRichards) February 26, 2017

Mark Stone and Mike Hoffman are also on the ice for Sunday's practice.

Mark Stone and Mike Hoffman are both on the ice here this AM at BB&T Center #Sens — Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) February 26, 2017

Here are the Sens' lines at practice:

Smith-Turris-Hoffman

Dzingel-Turris-Stone

Blunden-Varone-Neil

Wingels-Pageau-Pyatt

Kelly-Lazar

Also ran:

Kelly-Lazar-Blunden — Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) February 26, 2017

But Hoffman doesn't appear ready to slot back in just yet.

Looks doubtful for Hoffman. #Sens — Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) February 26, 2017

--

New York Islanders

The team has returned goaltender Bracken Kearns to the Bridgeport Sound Tigers of the American Hockey League. Kearns, 35, has made two appearances for the team this season.

#Isles Transaction: Bracken Kearns has been returned on loan to Bridgeport. — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) February 26, 2017

Defenceman Travis Hamonic will practice with the team on Monday. He's been out of action since January 7 with a knee injury. - Newsday

--

Florida Panthers

James Reimer gets the call for the Panthers on Sunday night against the Ottawa Senators.

Looks like James Reimer for the Panthers tonight vs the #Sens — Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) February 26, 2017

Reimer is 12-7-4 with a 2.48 goals against average and a .918 save percentage this season.

Also, Denis Malgin has been recalled from Springfield of the AHL. Since his demotion from the Panthers, Malgin has registered three goals and nine assists in 15 games.

In 39 games with the Panthers, Malgin has four goals and four assists.

Panthers recall Denis Malgin from Springfield #flapanthers — Harvey Fialkov (@hfialkov) February 26, 2017

--

San Jose Sharks

A pair of injured Sharks have their returns on the horizon. Joonas Donskoi (upper body) could be ready to return Tuesday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs. He's been out of action since January 23 and has recently had a setback with the flu. In 44 games this season, Donskoi has six goals and nine assists.

Dylan DeMelo will remain out for another seven to 10 days, said coach Peter DeBoer. The 23-year-old defenceman incurred a broken wrist in a January 10 game with the Edmonton Oilers and has been out of the lineup since. - San Jose Mercury News

--

Tampa Bay Lightning

Rumoured to be on the block, goaltender Ben Bishop is not on the ice for Sunday's practice.

Bishop not on ice during #tblightning practice. — Roger Mooney (@RogerMooney50) February 26, 2017

But he hasn't been traded. He's just under the weather.

Ben Bishop not at #tblightning practice. Yzerman says he's not feeling well. Flu bug has been going around. — Joe Smith (@TBTimes_JSmith) February 26, 2017

--

Minnesota Wild

Ryan Carter is sticking around. After returning to the club on a professional tryout, the Wild announced on Sunday that the 33-year-old winger has been signed to a one-year, two-way contract.

#mnwild has signed Ryan Carter to one-year, two-way contract for the remainder of the 2016-17 season: https://t.co/qHqkJq6OlC pic.twitter.com/TnQb3Iouol — Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) February 26, 2017

--