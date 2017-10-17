Oilers Ice Chips: Draisaitl on IR, will be reevaluated on Tuesday

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Chicago Blackhawks

Chicago Blackhawks forward Nick Schmaltz appears on track to return to the team's lineup Wednesday against the St. Louis Blues, according to a report from the Chicago Tribune.

Blackhawks head coach Joel Quenneville said he was optimistic Schmaltz would return Wednesday, according to the Tribune, and the 21-year-old has been practising on a line with Patrick Kane and Ryan Hartman.

Schmaltz is recovering from an upper-body injury suffered earlier in the season. - Chicago Tribune

Colorado Avalanche

Colorado Avalanche forward Tyson Jost will return Tuesday from a knee injury that cost him the last two games, according to a report from the Denver Post.

Jost was originally injured last week against the Boston Bruins after getting checked into the boards by Bruins defenceman Adam McQuaid. The 19-year-old returned to that game but missed the Avalanche’s next two games with a bone bruise, according to the Post report.

The 10th overall pick from the 2016 Draft is on track to play Tuesday against the Nashville Predators. - Denver Post

Pittsburgh Penguins

Defenceman Ian Cole could return to the Pittsburgh Penguins' lineup Tuesday against the New York Rangers after missing three games, according to the Tribune Review.

Cole has been out since taking a Roman Josi slapshot to the face last week. - Tribune Review

San Jose Sharks

San Jose Sharks defenceman Paul Martin is expected to miss his team's game against the Montreal Canadiens Tuesday, as well as the Sharks subsequent five-game road trip, according to the Mercury News.

Martin, who has played in two games for the Sharks this season, suffered a setback from his offseason ankle surgery, according to the Mercury News report. - Mercury News

St. Louis Blues

Alex Steen returned to St. Louis Blues practice Monday and could be in the lineup Wednesday when the Blues take on the Chicago Blackhawks, according to a report from St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

It was Steen's first time on ice since suffering a broken hand in the pre-season. Head coach Mike Yeo wouldn't confirm Steen would be in the lineup Wednesday, according to the Post-Dispatch. - St. Louis Post-Dispatch