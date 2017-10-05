Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Boston Bruins

Patrice Bergeron (lower-body) and David Backes (illness) have both been ruled out of the team's opener against the Nashville Predators, head coach Bruce Cassidy announced.

Both players absent from Thursday morning's skate. - Fluto Shinzawa, Boston Globe.

The lines were as follows:

Marchand-Spooner-Bjork

DeBrusk-Krejci-Pastrnak

Beleskey-Kuraly-Vatrano

Schaller-Nash-Acciari

Chara-Carlo

Miller-McAvoy

Grzelcyk-McQuaid

Ottawa Senators

The Senators will open their season without captain Erik Karlsson on the blueline. The star defenceman has been ruled out for tonight's game against the Washington Capitals as he recovers from off-season ankle surgery. General manager Pierre Dorion said Thursday the team is hopeful he can make his season debut on Saturday.

Dorion says they are hopeful for Erik Karlsson for Saturday — Brent Wallace (@tsn_wally) October 5, 2017

Karlsson reveals more about ankle injury

Based on Wednesday's practice lines, Johnny Oduya and Cody Ceci will likely form the top pairing against the Capitals, followed by Dion Phaneuf and Frederik Claesson, and Mark Borowiecki and Chris Wideman.

Rookie Alex Formenton will serve as healthy scratch since Derick Brassard has been cleared to play, while 2016 first-round pick Logan Brown will make his NHL debut.

The Senators opener will be available to those in the Senators viewing region on TSN5 tonight at 7:30pm et.

Buffalo Sabres

After general manager Jason Botterill said Wednesday the team would not name a captain to start the season, the team announced the four assistant captains for the year. Ryan O'Reilly, Kyle Okposo, Jack Eichel and Zach Bogosian will all wear an "A" this season.

Brian Gionta served as captain of the team for the past three seasons.

Meet your assistant captains! pic.twitter.com/JKy6y7ifY7 — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) October 5, 2017

Los Angeles Kings

Defenceman Alex Martinez will open the season on injured reserve due to a lower-body injury sustained in practice. Paul LaDue is set to be called up by the team to take Martinez's roster spot. Details of the extent of the injury are still lacking. - Jon Rosen.

Detroit Red Wings

Niklas Kronwall will miss the team's opener due to a groin injury. Xavier Ouellet will draw into the lineup in his place. Head coach Jeff Blashill called Kronwall "day-to-day" after ruling him out.

Jimmy Howard will get the first start of the season, taking to the crease against the Minnesota Wild. - MLive.com

Arizona Coyotes

Defenceman Oliver Ekman-Larsson has been cleared to play in Thursday's opener after a preseason knee injury. Goaltender Antti Raanta, acquired from the New York Rangers in the off-season, has also been cleared to play after a lower-body injury, but head coach Rick Tocchet has not said whether or not he will start. Louis Domingue is Raanta's backup. - AZ Central.

Anaheim Ducks

Forward Patrick Eaves and backup goaltender Ryan Miller will both open the season on injured reserve. Eaves missed the entire preseason with a lower-body injury, while Miller has been out since Sept. 25 with an upper-body injury. Reto Berra will back up John Gibson to start the season. - Orange County Register.