3h ago
Ice Chips: Bergeron misses Bruins' practice
TSN.ca Staff
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Nashville Predators
The Preds placed veteran centre Mike Ribeiro on waivers Friday. The 36-year-old, who has four goals and 21 assists over 46 games this season in Nashville, has asked for a trade. Ribeiro was a healthy scratch for the Predators' last three games. The Montreal native is in the final year of a two-year, $7 million contract he signed with the Predators prior to last season. He has 228 goals and 565 helpers over 1074 career games with the Montreal Canadiens, Dallas Stars, Washington Capitals, Arizona Coyotes and Predators. - Adam Vingan, USA Today
Dallas Stars
Jason Spezza is expected to miss time after sustaining an undisclosed injury on a hit from Adam Lowry against the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday night.
Stars head coach Lindy Ruff said after the game that Spezza's timeline to return is "probably more than days." - Team Twitter.
Los Angeles Kings
Forward Tyler Toffoli, who's been sidelined since Dec. 20 with a lower-body injury, took part in Friday's practice and will be a game-time decision for Saturday's game against the Philadelphia Flyers. - Joe Rosen, Fox Sports
Washington Capitals
Winger Justin Williams will be back in the lineup on Saturday against the Montreal Canadiens after missing Wednesday's game against the Boston Bruins. - Tom Gulitti, NHL.com
New Jersey Devils
Captain Andy Greene is expected to return to the Devils lineup tonight for the first time since Jan. 3. Greene has been dealing with an arm injury.
Boston Bruins
Patrice Bergeron missed practice on a Friday with a lower-body injury.
Goaltender Tuuka Rask also missed practice on Friday, but the team said he was taking a maintenance day.
Florida Panthers
The team will get both Aleksander Barkov and Jonathan Huberdeau back in the lineup against the Anaheim Ducks tonight.
James Reimer starts against the Ducks.
New York Islanders
Thomas Greiss starts in goal. Cal Clutterbuck and Thomas Hickey will return to the lineup.
Pittsburgh Penguins
Sidney Crosby, Phil Kessel and Kris Letang all missed Friday's optional skate.
Waivers
Placed on waivers:
Alexei Marchenko (Detroit)
Mike Ribeiro (Nashville)
Cleared waivers:
Cal O'Reilly (Buffalo)
Eric Gelinas (Colorado)
Luke Gazdic (New Jersey)
Game Notes
Blue Jackets (70P) at Penguins (67P) - 7PM
CBJ are 1-0-0 vs PIT this season, 7-1 win at home. Teams have split last 4GP in PIT
PIT (31-13-5):
8-1-0 past 9GP at home, 41GF, 9/26 on PP
Crosby (1G, 5A) past 5GP
CBJ (33-12-4):
2-2-0 on road trip, 18GA, 6/8 on PK
Wennberg (1G, 6A) last 4GP
Oilers (64P) at Hurricanes (51P) - 730PM
EDM is 1-0-0 vs CAR this season, winning at home. CAR has won 2 straight at home vs EDM
CAR (22-20-7):
1-2-0 past 3GP at home, 11GA, 7/9 on PK
Skinner (1G, 0A) last 7GP
EDM (28-17-8):
lost 2 straight, 2GF, 1/6 on PP
McDavid (0P) last 2GP, -4, 6 shots
Flames (55GP) at Devils (51P) - 730PM
NJ is 1-0-0 vs CGY this season, winning in CGY. CGY has won 2 of their past 3GP in NJ (lost last)
NJ (21-21-9):
0-5-1 past 6GP at home, outscored 20-7, 14/24 on PK
Hall (1A) last 3GP
CGY (26-24-3):
won 2 straight, 8GF, 2/6 on PP
Gaudreau (1G, 2A) last 2GP
Islanders (53P) at Red Wings (49P) - 730PM
DET is 1-0-0 vs NYI this season, winning at NYI. DET has won 2 straight at home vs NYI, 1GA in each game
DET (20-21-9):
0-2-3 past 5GP, outscored 16-8, 2/15 on PP
Zetterberg (1G, 3A) last 3GP
NYI (22-17-9):
6-0-1 past 7GP, outscoring opponent 23-10, 12/14 on PK
Tavares (3G, 6A) last 6GP
Ducks (61P) at Panthers (54P) - 730PM
ANA was 2-0-0 vs FLA last season. FLA has won 2 of past 3GP at home vs ANA (lost last)
FLA (22-19-10):
won 2 straight, 8GF, 1/6 on PP
Trocheck (7G, 5A) last 10GP
ANA (28-15-9):
2-2-0 last 4GP, 12GA, 13/13 on PK
Getzlaf (3G, 7A) last 11GP