Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Nashville Predators

The Preds placed veteran centre Mike Ribeiro on waivers Friday. The 36-year-old, who has four goals and 21 assists over 46 games this season in Nashville, has asked for a trade. Ribeiro was a healthy scratch for the Predators' last three games. The Montreal native is in the final year of a two-year, $7 million contract he signed with the Predators prior to last season. He has 228 goals and 565 helpers over 1074 career games with the Montreal Canadiens, Dallas Stars, Washington Capitals, Arizona Coyotes and Predators. - Adam Vingan, USA Today

The Predators have waived Mike Ribeiro. https://t.co/o4KZQsjd7r — Adam Vingan (@AdamVingan) February 3, 2017

Dallas Stars

Jason Spezza is expected to miss time after sustaining an undisclosed injury on a hit from Adam Lowry against the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday night.

Stars head coach Lindy Ruff said after the game that Spezza's timeline to return is "probably more than days." - Team Twitter.

Los Angeles Kings

Forward Tyler Toffoli, who's been sidelined since Dec. 20 with a lower-body injury, took part in Friday's practice and will be a game-time decision for Saturday's game against the Philadelphia Flyers. - Joe Rosen, Fox Sports

DS also said Toffoli is a gametime decision tomorrow. Wanted to get him on a line at practice today. — Jon Rosen (@lakingsinsider) February 3, 2017

Washington Capitals

Winger Justin Williams will be back in the lineup on Saturday against the Montreal Canadiens after missing Wednesday's game against the Boston Bruins. - Tom Gulitti, NHL.com

Trotz said Justin Williams will play in Montreal. — Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) February 3, 2017

New Jersey Devils

Captain Andy Greene is expected to return to the Devils lineup tonight for the first time since Jan. 3. Greene has been dealing with an arm injury.

Andy Greene is in tonight. So is Joe Blandisi. — Andrew Gross (@AGrossRecord) February 3, 2017

Boston Bruins

Patrice Bergeron missed practice on a Friday with a lower-body injury.

Goaltender Tuuka Rask also missed practice on Friday, but the team said he was taking a maintenance day.

Practice lines:

Marchand—Spooner*—Pastrnak

Vatrano—Krejci—Backes

Beleskey—Czarnik—Nash

Schaller—Moore—Hayes



*PB37 (lower body, day-to-day) — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) February 3, 2017

Defense:

Chara—Carlo

Krug—McQuaid

K. Miller—C. Miller

Morrow—Liles — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) February 3, 2017



Florida Panthers

The team will get both Aleksander Barkov and Jonathan Huberdeau back in the lineup against the Anaheim Ducks tonight.

James Reimer starts against the Ducks.

New father James Reimer getting the start for Panthers tonight against Ducks. — Eric Stephens (@icemancometh) February 3, 2017

New York Islanders

Thomas Greiss starts in goal. Cal Clutterbuck and Thomas Hickey will return to the lineup.

Doug Weight: Greiss in goal tonight. Clutterbuck in for Prince. Hickey in for Mayfield. #Isles — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) February 3, 2017

Pittsburgh Penguins

Sidney Crosby, Phil Kessel and Kris Letang all missed Friday's optional skate.

Crosby, Kessel and Letang all taking the option not to skate this morning. #Pens -MC — Pens Inside Scoop (@PensInsideScoop) February 3, 2017



Waivers

Placed on waivers:

Alexei Marchenko (Detroit)

Mike Ribeiro (Nashville)

Cleared waivers:

Cal O'Reilly (Buffalo)

Eric Gelinas (Colorado)

Luke Gazdic (New Jersey)

Game Notes

Blue Jackets (70P) at Penguins (67P) - 7PM

CBJ are 1-0-0 vs PIT this season, 7-1 win at home. Teams have split last 4GP in PIT

PIT (31-13-5):

8-1-0 past 9GP at home, 41GF, 9/26 on PP

Crosby (1G, 5A) past 5GP

CBJ (33-12-4):

2-2-0 on road trip, 18GA, 6/8 on PK

Wennberg (1G, 6A) last 4GP

Oilers (64P) at Hurricanes (51P) - 730PM

EDM is 1-0-0 vs CAR this season, winning at home. CAR has won 2 straight at home vs EDM

CAR (22-20-7):

1-2-0 past 3GP at home, 11GA, 7/9 on PK

Skinner (1G, 0A) last 7GP

EDM (28-17-8):

lost 2 straight, 2GF, 1/6 on PP

McDavid (0P) last 2GP, -4, 6 shots

Flames (55GP) at Devils (51P) - 730PM

NJ is 1-0-0 vs CGY this season, winning in CGY. CGY has won 2 of their past 3GP in NJ (lost last)

NJ (21-21-9):

0-5-1 past 6GP at home, outscored 20-7, 14/24 on PK

Hall (1A) last 3GP

CGY (26-24-3):

won 2 straight, 8GF, 2/6 on PP

Gaudreau (1G, 2A) last 2GP

Islanders (53P) at Red Wings (49P) - 730PM

DET is 1-0-0 vs NYI this season, winning at NYI. DET has won 2 straight at home vs NYI, 1GA in each game

DET (20-21-9):

0-2-3 past 5GP, outscored 16-8, 2/15 on PP

Zetterberg (1G, 3A) last 3GP

NYI (22-17-9):

6-0-1 past 7GP, outscoring opponent 23-10, 12/14 on PK

Tavares (3G, 6A) last 6GP

Ducks (61P) at Panthers (54P) - 730PM

ANA was 2-0-0 vs FLA last season. FLA has won 2 of past 3GP at home vs ANA (lost last)

FLA (22-19-10):

won 2 straight, 8GF, 1/6 on PP

Trocheck (7G, 5A) last 10GP

ANA (28-15-9):

2-2-0 last 4GP, 12GA, 13/13 on PK

Getzlaf (3G, 7A) last 11GP