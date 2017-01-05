Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Chicago Blackhawks

Marian Hossa (upper body) will return to the Blackhawks' lineup on Thursday. - ‏@MarkLazerus, Chicago Sun-Times

Hossa indeed in tomorrow. Crawford in goal. Darling likely on Friday. #Blackhawks — Mark Lazerus (@MarkLazerus) January 4, 2017

Boston Bruins

Forward David Backes could be back in the lineup Thursday after he was medically cleared to return from a concussion. Coach Claude Julien said that Backes will be looked at again in the morning and then a decision will be made. - Boston Globe

Buffalo Sabres

Dmitry Kulikov is making progress in his recovery from a lingering back issue. "Seeing some improvement, seeing some good things and hopefully moving forward I'll get a better read on that situation when we get back," coach Dan Bylsma said. "But he's improving, which is a good sign for possibly getting back out on the ice." ... William Carrier didn't skate with the team Wednesday because of the flu and his status for Thursday's game versus Chicago is uncertain. ... After skipping Wednesday's practice to receive some maintenance, defenceman Jake McCabe is expected to play Thursday night. ... Centre Ryan O'Reilly (appendectomy) may be available to return to action as early as Thursday night. He was back on the ice at Wednesday's practice just 10 days after having an emergency appendectomy. "It felt great to be back with the guys," O'Reilly said. "It feels like it has been months since I've been around. It's nice to get out there. I feel 100 percent. It's just a matter of making sure everybody is on board and feeling safe." - Buffalo News