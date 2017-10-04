Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Chicago Blackhawks

The team officially placed Marian Hossa on long-term injured reserve on Wednesday and signed defenceman Cody Franson to a one-year contract.

Franson, 30, spent training camp with the Blackhawks on a professional tryout. He scored one goal and posted four points in three preseason games.

Ottawa Senators

Forward Derick Brassard is hoping to receive medical clearance to play in the team's season opener on Thursday night. Brassard underwent shoulder surgery in the off-season and has been cleared for contact, but not yet for game action.

Brassard told the Ottawa Citizen he's hoping to the OK from doctors on Thursday morning. “The Oct. 5 date would be four months since my surgery and the bottom line, is if I’m not 100 per cent, he’s never going to clear me to play, but I have no restrictions, no pain, nothing. That’s the only reason why I might not be in the lineup Thursday.”

He added if the surgery had taken place just a few days earlier, he probably would have already been cleared. Rookie Alex Formenton is expected to sit if Brassard can play on Thursday. Brassard served as the team's second-line centre in Tuesday's practice, while Formenton was the extra skater.

Ottawa PP units

Turris - Dzingel - Burrows - Hoffman - Phaneuf



Stone - Ryan - Brown - Brassard - Wideman (Karlsson subbing in) — Brent Wallace (@tsn_wally) October 3, 2017

Detroit Red Wings

Niklas Kronwall skated on his own Tuesday as he recovers from a groin injury. Head coach Jeff Blashill said the team would make a decision on the defenceman's status for their opener on Wednesday. The Red Wings host the Minnesota Wild on Thursday. - The Detroit News

Boston Bruins

Patrice Bergeron is hoping to play against the Nashville Predators on Thursday, but is dealing with a lower-body injury. Bergeron said he's taking his recovery one day at a time. Defenceman Torrey Krug, who sustained a broken jaw in the preseason will not play against the Predators. - Boston Herald.