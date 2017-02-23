Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Chicago Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks announced today that they have signed goaltender Jeff Glass to a two-year contract. Glass, 31, posted a 2.38 goals-against average and .917 save percentage in 10 games with the American Hockey League’s Rockford IceHogs this season.

Due to the nature of Glass' contract, this gives the Blackhawks expendable goaltender in regards to the upcoming NHL expansion draft. - Per, TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun

Washington Capitals

Capitals head coach Barry Trotz doesn't believe that defenceman Matt Niskanen's lower-body injury is serious. - CSN Mid-Atlantic

Arizona Coyotes

Forward Brad Richardson (leg) is weeks away from returning, but there is a possibility that he returns before the season's over. Richardson has been out since November 17.- Arizona Republic

Boston Bruins

Forward Austin Czarnik (lower body) is getting close to returning to the lineup. - Boston Herald

Goalie Anton Khudobin is likely to start Thursday's against the Los Angeles Kings.