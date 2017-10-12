Will Boeser make his season debut against the Jets?

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Vancouver Canucks

After sitting out the first two game of the regular season, rookie winger Brock Boeser is expected to make his season debut Thursday against the Winnipeg Jets. The 20-year-old appeared in nine games last season. - Vancouver Province

Montreal Canadiens

Defenceman David Schlemko, who was acquired from the Vegas Golden Knights this summer, could make his Habs debut Saturday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs. The 30-year-old has been out since the first day of training camp with a bruised hand. “I’m close,” Schlemko told the Montreal Gazette. “I’m not a trainer and I haven’t been cleared (to play), but I’m hoping for Saturday.” - Montreal Gazette

Arizona Coyotes

Forward Nick Cousins and defenceman Kevin Connauton are day-to-day with lower-body injuries. - AZCentral

Columbus Blue Jackets

Winger Jordan Schroeder returned to practice on Wednesday after being sidelined since Sept. 20 with a suspected concussion. - The Columbus Dispatch

Chicago Blackhawks

Forward Nick Schmaltz has missed the last two contests with an upper-body injury, but head coach Joel Quenneville is hoping he'll be ready to go Thursday against the Minnesota Wild. - Chicago Sun-Times