Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Ottawa Senators

Defenceman Mark Borowiecki and forward Bobby Ryan did not join the Senators for their trip to Sweden this week. Senators general manager said Borowiecki is dealing with a personal health issue and will be reevaluated when the team returns, while Ryan is not ready to return from his finger injury.

Ryan, who was injured on Oct. 21, is however expected to skate with the AHL's Belleville Senators this week.

The Senators took part in their first skate in Sweden on Tuesday morning. The team will play back-to-back games against the Colorado Avalanche on Friday and Saturday before returning to North America.

Nashville Predators

The Nashville Predators may have to wait a few days before they see their new forward in action.

Kyle Turris is going through the immigration process and does not expect to be avaliable Tuesday night when the Preds take on the Columbus Blue Jackets.

"I'm not sure how long the immigration process is going to take," Turris told Robby Stanley of NHL.com.. "[Depends] on how that goes. I'll definitely be in Nashville by middle of this week for sure and hopefully get a few practices in before the game on Saturday."

If he does miss Tuesday's game, he is expected to suit up Saturday against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Bridgestone Arena.

Turris was traded in a three-team deal Sunday night involving forward Matt Duchene going to the Ottawa Senators and a package of young talent heading back to Colorado.

Upon completion of the trade, Turris signed a six-year, $36 million extension in Nashville. TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports that the deal does not involve a no-trade clause.

Kyle Turris' six-year extension in Nashville does not include a no-trade clause, FYI — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) November 6, 2017

In 11 games so far this season, Turris has three goals and six assists. The 28-year-old was selected in the first round (No. 3 overall) of the 2007 NHL entry draft.

Florida Panthers

The team recalled Chase Bailey from the AHL on Tuesday to take the roster spot of Owen Tippett, who was returned to the OHL on Monday.

Buffalo Sabres

Forward Justin Bailey was place on injured reserve Tuesday. The team recalled defenceman Zach Redmond to take his place on the 23-man roster.