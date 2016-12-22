14h ago
Ice Chips: Bozak, Emelin, Stone updates
TSN.ca Staff
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS
Tyler Bozak missed Monday's game against Anaheim with a lower-body injury that could keep him out of Thursday's matchup with Colorado. He didn't take part in practice Wednesday in Denver and his status for the game is uncertain.
Centre Ben Smith will not play against the Avalanche. The team announced he will be out indefinitely after having surgery on his hand. Smith missed Monday's game with what was called an upper-body injury. The Maple Leafs (12-12-7) recalled Frederick Gauthier from the Toronto Marlies of the AHL and the centre might be in the lineup Thursday with Smith now ruled out.
WINNIPEG JETS
Forward Joel Armia (lower body) was a full participant at Wednesday's practice. He is close to returning to the lineup after missing the last 24 games with a lower-body injury. Armia could be an option for Thursday night against Vancouver. - Winnipeg Sun
Shawn Matthias feels ready to return from a lower-body injury. "It's not my decision but I'm fully prepared for when I do come back in the lineup," said Matthias after a full practice Wednesday. "I'm just waiting for that call." There's a chance that he could be back in the lineup as soon as Thursday night sitting out 25 games. - Winnipeg Sun
OTTAWA SENATORS
Mike Condon will start in goal for the Senators Thursday and Andrew Hammond is now listed as week-to-week with an ankle injury. - Senators on Twitter
MONTREAL CANADIENS
Alexei Emelin didn't practise this morning. He was with his wife, who is expected to give birth to the couple's third child. If he can't play Thursday, the club will call up Joel Hanley on an emergency basis. - TSN
WINNIPEG JETS
Projected lines vs Canucks
Ehlers-Scheifele-Laine
Perreault-Little-Wheeler
Matthias-Lowry-Armia
Dano-Petan-Stafford
Morrissey-Byfuglien
Enstrom-Trouba
Chiarot-Postma
Hutchinson
VANCOUVER CANUCKS
Projected lines vs Jets
H Sedin-D Sedin-Hansen
Eriksson-Sutter-Granlund
Baertschi-Horvat-Burrows
Skille-Chaput-Megna
Hutton-Tanev
Sbisa-Stecher
Tryamkin-Biega
Miller
ST. LOUIS BLUES
The St. Louis Blues have placed forward Paul Stastny on injured reserve with an upper-body injury. The Blues recalled forward Wade Megan from the Chicago Wolves ahead of Thursday night's game in Tampa Bay. - Associated Press
FLORIDA PANTHERS
The Panther have recalled G Mike McKenna from their AHL affiliate Springfield Thunderbirds on an emergency basis to back up James Reimer against the Boston Bruins Thursday. Roberto Luongo, slated to start Friday against the Red Wings, could still make that start, according to a report from the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
BOSTON BRUINS
Winger Frank Vatrano could play in one or both games for Boston prior to the holiday break. Boston plays at Florida on Thursday and Friday in Carolina. Vatrano is waiting to make his NHL season debut following foot surgery. - Boston Herald
NEW JERSEY DEVILS
GAME NOTES
Hurricanes (33P) at Sabres (32P) - 7PM
CAR is 1-0-0 vs BUF this season, SOW at home. BUF has won 4 straight at home vs CAR
BUF (12-11-8):
0-0-2 last 2GP, both SOL on the road, 4GF, 1/3 on PP
Ristolainen (3G, 8A) has a PT in 6 of the past 7GP
CAR (13-11-7):
1-5-2 past 8GP on road, 18GF, 4/18 on PP
Skinner (3G, 2A) last 4GP
Flyers (44P) at Devils (31P) - 7PM
NJ was 2-1-1 vs PHI last season, 0-1-1 at home
NJ (12-13-7):
0-6-1 past 7GP, outscored 29-9, 2/20 on PP
Cammalleri (1A) last 8GP
PHI (20-11-4):
4-1-0 past 5GP on road, 10GA, 12/13 on PK (lost last)
Giroux (2A) last 4GP on road
Penguins (47P) at Blue Jackets (46P) - 7PM
PIT was 2-1-1 vs CBJ last season, 1-0-1 at CBJ
CBJ (21-5-4):
won 10 straight, 16GA, 24/31 on PK
Atkinson (6G, 6A) 7 game PT streak
PIT (21-7-5):
8-0-2 past 10GP, 47GF, 12/43 on PP
Crosby (8G, 9A) has a PT in 11 of past 12GP
Wild (42P) at Canadiens (46P) - 730PM
MIN was 2-0-0 vs MTL last season, 1GA in each game. MIN has won 3 straight vs MTL 1GA in each game
MTL (21-7-4):
won 2 straight, 1GA in each game, 6/7 on PK
Pacioretty (8G, 3A) last 8GP
MIN (19-8-4):
won 8 straight, 10GA, 23/25 on PK
Staal (4G, 3A) 5 game PT streak
Ducks (39P) at Senators (41P) - 730PM
ANA is 1-0-0 vs OTT this season, winning at home. OTT has gone 1-2-3 at home vs ANA in shootout era
OTT (19-11-3):
won 3 straight, 6GA, 7/8 on PK
Karlsson (3A) last 2GP
ANA (17-12-5):
2-3-0 on road trip, 22GA, 16/20 on PK
Getzlaf (2G, 4A) last 6GP
Bruins (37P) at Panthers (35P) - 730PM
BOS is 2-0-0 vs FLA this season, 1-0-0 in FLA. BOS has won 3 straight in FLA
FLA (15-13-5):
3-1-0 past 4GP at home, 9GF, 2/11 on PP
Jagr (2G, 5A) last 8GP, T2nd all-time with Messier 1,887
BOS (17-14-3):
2-4-2 past 8GP, 17GF, 2/22 on PP
Pastrnak (1G, 1A) past 4GP
Blues (41P) at Lightning (35P) - 730PM
STL is 1-0-0 vs TB this season, winning at home. STL has won 6 straight vs TB, 2 of the games in TB
TB (16-14-3):
2-1-1 past 4GP, 14GF, 5/17 on PP
Hedman (1G, 6A) 4 game PT streak
STL (18-11-5):
1-1-1 past 3GP, 9GF, 0/2 on PP
Tarasenko (1G, 0A) last 3GP
Kings (35P) at Predators (35P) - 8PM
LAK are 1-0-0 vs NSH this season, OTW at home. NSH 6-0-3 last 9GP vs LAK
NSH (15-12-5):
0-1-1 last 2 home GP, 3GF, 1/6 on PP
Arvidsson (2G, 7A) last 8GP
LAK (16-13-3):
0-1-1 past 2GP, 2GF, 1/6 on PP
Carter (2G) last 4GP
Maple Leafs (31P) at Avalanche (23P) - 9PM
COL is 1-0-0 vs TOR this season, winning in TOR. TOR has gone 4-0-1 last 5GP in COL
COL (11-19-1):
lost 4 straight, 5GF, 1/17 on PP
Duchene (2G, 3A) last 5GP
TOR (12-12-7):
coming off a 1-2-2 home stand, 9GF, 3/20 on PP
Matthews (4G, 1A) last 6GP
Jets (33P) at Canucks (31P) - 10PM
VAN 1-0-0 vs WPG this season,home win Tues. VAN has gone 7-1-0 in shootout era, at home vs WPG/ATL
VAN (14-16-3):
2-0-1 on home stand, 7GA, 5/9 on PK
D Sedin 1A shy of 600 career (4G, 4A) last 9GP
WPG (15-17-3):
lost 3 straight on the road, outscored 13-5, 2/11 on PP
Laine (1G, 3A) last 6GP