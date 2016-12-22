Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS

Tyler Bozak missed Monday's game against Anaheim with a lower-body injury that could keep him out of Thursday's matchup with Colorado. He didn't take part in practice Wednesday in Denver and his status for the game is uncertain.

Centre Ben Smith will not play against the Avalanche. The team announced he will be out indefinitely after having surgery on his hand. Smith missed Monday's game with what was called an upper-body injury. The Maple Leafs (12-12-7) recalled Frederick Gauthier from the Toronto Marlies of the AHL and the centre might be in the lineup Thursday with Smith now ruled out.



WINNIPEG JETS

Forward Joel Armia (lower body) was a full participant at Wednesday's practice. He is close to returning to the lineup after missing the last 24 games with a lower-body injury. Armia could be an option for Thursday night against Vancouver. - Winnipeg Sun

Shawn Matthias feels ready to return from a lower-body injury. "It's not my decision but I'm fully prepared for when I do come back in the lineup," said Matthias after a full practice Wednesday. "I'm just waiting for that call." There's a chance that he could be back in the lineup as soon as Thursday night sitting out 25 games. - Winnipeg Sun



OTTAWA SENATORS

Mike Condon will start in goal for the Senators Thursday and Andrew Hammond is now listed as week-to-week with an ankle injury. - Senators on Twitter

MONTREAL CANADIENS

Alexei Emelin didn't practise this morning. He was with his wife, who is expected to give birth to the couple's third child. If he can't play Thursday, the club will call up Joel Hanley on an emergency basis. - TSN

WINNIPEG JETS

Projected lines vs Canucks

Ehlers-Scheifele-Laine

Perreault-Little-Wheeler

Matthias-Lowry-Armia

Dano-Petan-Stafford

Morrissey-Byfuglien

Enstrom-Trouba

Chiarot-Postma

Hutchinson

VANCOUVER CANUCKS

Projected lines vs Jets

H Sedin-D Sedin-Hansen

Eriksson-Sutter-Granlund

Baertschi-Horvat-Burrows

Skille-Chaput-Megna

Hutton-Tanev

Sbisa-Stecher

Tryamkin-Biega

Miller

ST. LOUIS BLUES

The St. Louis Blues have placed forward Paul Stastny on injured reserve with an upper-body injury. The Blues recalled forward Wade Megan from the Chicago Wolves ahead of Thursday night's game in Tampa Bay. - Associated Press

FLORIDA PANTHERS

The Panther have recalled G Mike McKenna from their AHL affiliate Springfield Thunderbirds on an emergency basis to back up James Reimer against the Boston Bruins Thursday. Roberto Luongo, slated to start Friday against the Red Wings, could still make that start, according to a report from the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

BOSTON BRUINS

Winger Frank Vatrano could play in one or both games for Boston prior to the holiday break. Boston plays at Florida on Thursday and Friday in Carolina. Vatrano is waiting to make his NHL season debut following foot surgery. - Boston Herald



NEW JERSEY DEVILS

Devils have recalled D Seth Helgeson from Albany and placed F Jacob Josefson (concussion) on IR — Chris Ryan (@ChrisRyan_NJ) December 22, 2016

ST LOUIS BLUES

Stastny was placed on injured reserve. #stlblues — Lou Korac (@lkorac10) December 22, 2016

GAME NOTES

Hurricanes (33P) at Sabres (32P) - 7PM

CAR is 1-0-0 vs BUF this season, SOW at home. BUF has won 4 straight at home vs CAR

BUF (12-11-8):

0-0-2 last 2GP, both SOL on the road, 4GF, 1/3 on PP

Ristolainen (3G, 8A) has a PT in 6 of the past 7GP

CAR (13-11-7):

1-5-2 past 8GP on road, 18GF, 4/18 on PP

Skinner (3G, 2A) last 4GP

Flyers (44P) at Devils (31P) - 7PM

NJ was 2-1-1 vs PHI last season, 0-1-1 at home

NJ (12-13-7):

0-6-1 past 7GP, outscored 29-9, 2/20 on PP

Cammalleri (1A) last 8GP

PHI (20-11-4):

4-1-0 past 5GP on road, 10GA, 12/13 on PK (lost last)

Giroux (2A) last 4GP on road

Penguins (47P) at Blue Jackets (46P) - 7PM

PIT was 2-1-1 vs CBJ last season, 1-0-1 at CBJ

CBJ (21-5-4):

won 10 straight, 16GA, 24/31 on PK

Atkinson (6G, 6A) 7 game PT streak

PIT (21-7-5):

8-0-2 past 10GP, 47GF, 12/43 on PP

Crosby (8G, 9A) has a PT in 11 of past 12GP

Wild (42P) at Canadiens (46P) - 730PM

MIN was 2-0-0 vs MTL last season, 1GA in each game. MIN has won 3 straight vs MTL 1GA in each game

MTL (21-7-4):

won 2 straight, 1GA in each game, 6/7 on PK

Pacioretty (8G, 3A) last 8GP

MIN (19-8-4):

won 8 straight, 10GA, 23/25 on PK

Staal (4G, 3A) 5 game PT streak

Ducks (39P) at Senators (41P) - 730PM

ANA is 1-0-0 vs OTT this season, winning at home. OTT has gone 1-2-3 at home vs ANA in shootout era

OTT (19-11-3):

won 3 straight, 6GA, 7/8 on PK

Karlsson (3A) last 2GP

ANA (17-12-5):

2-3-0 on road trip, 22GA, 16/20 on PK

Getzlaf (2G, 4A) last 6GP

Bruins (37P) at Panthers (35P) - 730PM

BOS is 2-0-0 vs FLA this season, 1-0-0 in FLA. BOS has won 3 straight in FLA

FLA (15-13-5):

3-1-0 past 4GP at home, 9GF, 2/11 on PP

Jagr (2G, 5A) last 8GP, T2nd all-time with Messier 1,887

BOS (17-14-3):

2-4-2 past 8GP, 17GF, 2/22 on PP

Pastrnak (1G, 1A) past 4GP

Blues (41P) at Lightning (35P) - 730PM

STL is 1-0-0 vs TB this season, winning at home. STL has won 6 straight vs TB, 2 of the games in TB

TB (16-14-3):

2-1-1 past 4GP, 14GF, 5/17 on PP

Hedman (1G, 6A) 4 game PT streak

STL (18-11-5):

1-1-1 past 3GP, 9GF, 0/2 on PP

Tarasenko (1G, 0A) last 3GP

Kings (35P) at Predators (35P) - 8PM

LAK are 1-0-0 vs NSH this season, OTW at home. NSH 6-0-3 last 9GP vs LAK

NSH (15-12-5):

0-1-1 last 2 home GP, 3GF, 1/6 on PP

Arvidsson (2G, 7A) last 8GP

LAK (16-13-3):

0-1-1 past 2GP, 2GF, 1/6 on PP

Carter (2G) last 4GP

Maple Leafs (31P) at Avalanche (23P) - 9PM

COL is 1-0-0 vs TOR this season, winning in TOR. TOR has gone 4-0-1 last 5GP in COL

COL (11-19-1):

lost 4 straight, 5GF, 1/17 on PP

Duchene (2G, 3A) last 5GP

TOR (12-12-7):

coming off a 1-2-2 home stand, 9GF, 3/20 on PP

Matthews (4G, 1A) last 6GP

Jets (33P) at Canucks (31P) - 10PM

VAN 1-0-0 vs WPG this season,home win Tues. VAN has gone 7-1-0 in shootout era, at home vs WPG/ATL

VAN (14-16-3):

2-0-1 on home stand, 7GA, 5/9 on PK

D Sedin 1A shy of 600 career (4G, 4A) last 9GP

WPG (15-17-3):

lost 3 straight on the road, outscored 13-5, 2/11 on PP

Laine (1G, 3A) last 6GP