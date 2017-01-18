3h ago
Ice Chips: Brodin out with broken finger
TSN.ca Staff
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Minnesota Wild
Defenceman Jonas Brodin suffered a broken finger Tuesday against the New Jersey Devils. The extent of the injury is not yet known. - Michael Russo, Minneapolis-St. Paul Star Tribune
Montreal Canadiens
Injured Forward David Desharnais skated at practice Tuesday. Desharnais has missed 19 games since injuring his knee Dec. 6 in St. Louis. The Canadiens have set a timetable of 6-8 weeks for the 30-year-old's return. - Stu Cowan, Montreal Gazette
Defenceman Greg Pateryn, who broke his ankle in the same game, skated for the first time on Tuesday since his injury. Pateryn is expected to miss eight weeks. - Montreal Gazette
Winnipeg Jets
Rookie sensation Patrik Laine skated prior to the Jets morning skate Wednesday. It's still unknown how long the18-year-old will be out for, but this is significant first step in his return to the ice. - Brian Munz, TSN
Dallas Stars
Defenceman Johnny Oduya is considered day-to-day after suffering an undisclosed injury Tuesday against the Rangers. Oduya saw just 8:41 of ice time before leaving the game. - Dallas Morning News
Arizona Coyotes
Forward Ryan White is doubtful to play when the Coyotes take on the Winnipeg Jets Wednesday night. White has missed the last 10 games with a lower body injury. - Sarah McLellan, azcentral sports
Boston Bruins
Winger Matt Beleskey will travel with the team to Detroit when they take on the Red Wings Wednesday, but it's not yet known if he'll be able to play. Beleskey has been sidelined since Dec. 3 with a knee injury. - Barbara Matson, Boston Globe
Game Notes
Worst Team SV% This Season
Team Sv%
Philadelphia Flyers 0.892
St. Louis Blues 0.892
Colorado Avalanche 0.895
Dallas Stars 0.896
Winnipeg Jets 0.899
Highest GA/G This Season
Team GA/G
Colorado Avalanche 3.38
Arizona Coyotes 3.16
Dallas Stars 3.13
Philadelphia Flyers 3.13
Winnipeg Jets 3.06
Coyotes (32P) at Jets (44P) - 730PM
Teams have split 2GP this season, both in ARZ. WPG 6-0-0 at home vs ARZ
WPG (20-23-4):
0-3-1 past 4GP, 19GA, 10/13 on PK
Scheifele (3G, 2A) last 4GP
ARZ (13-24-6):
lost 2 straight, 1GF, 1/8 on PP
Vrbata (1G, 3A) last 3GP
Penguins (59P) at Canadiens (60P) - 730PM
MTL is 1-0-1 vs PIT this season, 1-0-0 at home. PIT has won 3 of their past 4GP in MTL
MTL (27-12-6):
2-3-0 past 5GP, 20GA, 12/17 on PK
Pacioretty (1G, 1A) last 3GP
PIT (27-11-5):
lost 3 straight on the road, 15GA, 8/13 on PK
Crosby (1G, 4A) last 2GP, 12P shy of 1000 career
Bruins (51P) at Red Wings (44P) - 8PM
BOS 1-0-0 vs DET this season, shutout win in DET. BOS has won 4 of their past 5GP in DET
DET (19-19-6):
won 2 straight, 7GF, both at home, 1/8 on PP
Zetterberg (2G, 1A) last 3GP
BOS (23-19-5):
2-2-1 past 5GP, 15GF, 5/16 on PP
Marchand (7G, 5A) last 7GP
Panthers (48P) at Oilers (65P) - 930PM
Split 2GP last season, FLA winning in EDM. FLA has won 2 straight in EDM
EDM (24-15-7):
won 3 straight, 4GA, 8/9 on PK
McDavid (8A) last 7GP
FLA (20-18-8):
3-3-0 past 6GP, 13GF, 2/20 on PP
Trochek (5G, 4A) 5 game PT streak
Sharks (54P) at Kings (48P) - 1030PM
SJ is 2-1-1 vs LAK this season, 7GA, 7/11 on PK
LAK (22-18-4):
3-3-0 on home stand, 17GF, 4/18 on PP
Carter (2G, 5A) last 5GP
SJ (26-16-2):
2-3-0 past 5GP on the road, 13GF, 2/13 on PP
Burns (3G, 7A) last 6GP