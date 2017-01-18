Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Minnesota Wild

Defenceman Jonas Brodin suffered a broken finger Tuesday against the New Jersey Devils. The extent of the injury is not yet known. - Michael Russo, Minneapolis-St. Paul Star Tribune

Montreal Canadiens

Injured Forward David Desharnais skated at practice Tuesday. Desharnais has missed 19 games since injuring his knee Dec. 6 in St. Louis. The Canadiens have set a timetable of 6-8 weeks for the 30-year-old's return. - Stu Cowan, Montreal Gazette

Defenceman Greg Pateryn, who broke his ankle in the same game, skated for the first time on Tuesday since his injury. Pateryn is expected to miss eight weeks. - Montreal Gazette

Winnipeg Jets

Rookie sensation Patrik Laine skated prior to the Jets morning skate Wednesday. It's still unknown how long the18-year-old will be out for, but this is significant first step in his return to the ice. - Brian Munz, TSN

Dallas Stars

Defenceman Johnny Oduya is considered day-to-day after suffering an undisclosed injury Tuesday against the Rangers. Oduya saw just 8:41 of ice time before leaving the game. - Dallas Morning News

Arizona Coyotes

Forward Ryan White is doubtful to play when the Coyotes take on the Winnipeg Jets Wednesday night. White has missed the last 10 games with a lower body injury. - Sarah McLellan, azcentral sports

Boston Bruins

Winger Matt Beleskey will travel with the team to Detroit when they take on the Red Wings Wednesday, but it's not yet known if he'll be able to play. Beleskey has been sidelined since Dec. 3 with a knee injury. - Barbara Matson, Boston Globe

Game Notes

Worst Team SV% This Season

Team Sv%

Philadelphia Flyers 0.892

St. Louis Blues 0.892

Colorado Avalanche 0.895

Dallas Stars 0.896

Winnipeg Jets 0.899

Highest GA/G This Season

Team GA/G

Colorado Avalanche 3.38

Arizona Coyotes 3.16

Dallas Stars 3.13

Philadelphia Flyers 3.13

Winnipeg Jets 3.06

Coyotes (32P) at Jets (44P) - 730PM

Teams have split 2GP this season, both in ARZ. WPG 6-0-0 at home vs ARZ

WPG (20-23-4):

0-3-1 past 4GP, 19GA, 10/13 on PK

Scheifele (3G, 2A) last 4GP

ARZ (13-24-6):

lost 2 straight, 1GF, 1/8 on PP

Vrbata (1G, 3A) last 3GP

Penguins (59P) at Canadiens (60P) - 730PM

MTL is 1-0-1 vs PIT this season, 1-0-0 at home. PIT has won 3 of their past 4GP in MTL

MTL (27-12-6):

2-3-0 past 5GP, 20GA, 12/17 on PK

Pacioretty (1G, 1A) last 3GP

PIT (27-11-5):

lost 3 straight on the road, 15GA, 8/13 on PK

Crosby (1G, 4A) last 2GP, 12P shy of 1000 career

Bruins (51P) at Red Wings (44P) - 8PM

BOS 1-0-0 vs DET this season, shutout win in DET. BOS has won 4 of their past 5GP in DET

DET (19-19-6):

won 2 straight, 7GF, both at home, 1/8 on PP

Zetterberg (2G, 1A) last 3GP

BOS (23-19-5):

2-2-1 past 5GP, 15GF, 5/16 on PP

Marchand (7G, 5A) last 7GP

Panthers (48P) at Oilers (65P) - 930PM

Split 2GP last season, FLA winning in EDM. FLA has won 2 straight in EDM

EDM (24-15-7):

won 3 straight, 4GA, 8/9 on PK

McDavid (8A) last 7GP

FLA (20-18-8):

3-3-0 past 6GP, 13GF, 2/20 on PP

Trochek (5G, 4A) 5 game PT streak

Sharks (54P) at Kings (48P) - 1030PM

SJ is 2-1-1 vs LAK this season, 7GA, 7/11 on PK

LAK (22-18-4):

3-3-0 on home stand, 17GF, 4/18 on PP

Carter (2G, 5A) last 5GP

SJ (26-16-2):

2-3-0 past 5GP on the road, 13GF, 2/13 on PP

Burns (3G, 7A) last 6GP