2h ago
Ice Chips: Brodin placed on injured reserve
TSN.ca Staff
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Montreal Canadiens
Boston Bruins
Columbus Blue Jackets
Minnesota Wild
Forward Tyler Graovac has been paced on waivers. - TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun
Defenceman Jonas Brodin (finger) has been placed on the injured reserve list. - NHL.com
Los Angeles Kings
Forward Devin Setoguchi has cleared waivers. - TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun
Game Notes
Rangers (73P) at Blue Jackets (75P) - 730PM
CBJ are 2-1-0 vs NYR this season, 1-1-0 at home
CBJ (35-14-5):
3-4-1 past 8GP, 27GA, 10/16 on PK
Atkinson (3G) last 5GP
NYR (36-18-1):
won 5 straight, 10GA, 9/12 on PK
Miller (2G, 8A) 6 game PT streak
Coyotes (43P) at Flames (59P) - 9PM
CGY is 4-0-0 vs ARZ this season, 6GA.
CGY (28-25-3):
4-1-0 past 5GP, 17GF, 4/13 on PP
Gaudreau (1G, 5A) last 5GP
ARZ (18-28-7):
2-0-1 past 3GP, 10GF, 3/11 on PP
Vrbata (3A) last 7GP