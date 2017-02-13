Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Montreal Canadiens

Boston Bruins

Bruins send Peter Cehlarik down to Providence after a 2-assist game so he can presumably continue skating with the AHL club during bye week — Joe Haggerty (@HackswithHaggs) February 13, 2017

Columbus Blue Jackets

Minnesota Wild

Forward Tyler Graovac has been paced on waivers. - TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun

Defenceman Jonas Brodin (finger) has been placed on the injured reserve list. - NHL.com

Los Angeles Kings

Forward Devin Setoguchi has cleared waivers. - TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun

Game Notes

Rangers (73P) at Blue Jackets (75P) - 730PM

CBJ are 2-1-0 vs NYR this season, 1-1-0 at home

CBJ (35-14-5):

3-4-1 past 8GP, 27GA, 10/16 on PK

Atkinson (3G) last 5GP

NYR (36-18-1):

won 5 straight, 10GA, 9/12 on PK

Miller (2G, 8A) 6 game PT streak



Coyotes (43P) at Flames (59P) - 9PM

CGY is 4-0-0 vs ARZ this season, 6GA.

CGY (28-25-3):

4-1-0 past 5GP, 17GF, 4/13 on PP

Gaudreau (1G, 5A) last 5GP

ARZ (18-28-7):

2-0-1 past 3GP, 10GF, 3/11 on PP

Vrbata (3A) last 7GP