Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

 

Montreal Canadiens

 

Boston Bruins

 

Columbus Blue Jackets

 

Minnesota Wild

Forward Tyler Graovac has been paced on waivers. - TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun

Defenceman Jonas Brodin (finger) has been placed on the injured reserve list. - NHL.com

 

Los Angeles Kings

Forward Devin Setoguchi has cleared waivers. - TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun

 

Game Notes

Rangers (73P) at Blue Jackets (75P) - 730PM
CBJ are 2-1-0 vs NYR this season, 1-1-0 at home
CBJ (35-14-5):
3-4-1 past 8GP, 27GA, 10/16 on PK
Atkinson (3G) last 5GP
NYR (36-18-1):
won 5 straight, 10GA, 9/12 on PK
Miller (2G, 8A) 6 game PT streak


Coyotes (43P) at Flames (59P) - 9PM
CGY is 4-0-0 vs ARZ this season, 6GA.
CGY (28-25-3):
4-1-0 past 5GP, 17GF, 4/13 on PP
Gaudreau (1G, 5A) last 5GP
ARZ (18-28-7):
2-0-1 past 3GP, 10GF, 3/11 on PP
Vrbata (3A) last 7GP