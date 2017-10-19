Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Boston Bruins

The Bruins are expected to know more about Tuukka Rask's injury today after he was hit by a teammate in practice on Wednesday. Rask was helped off the ice Wendesday after teammate Anders Bjork collided with him and did not return. TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie notes the obvious concern is Rask sustained a concussion on the collision and that determination will be made Thursday morning. The Bruins host the Canucks on Thursday night. Anton Khudobin is Rask's backup.

The team returned forward Peter Cehlarik to the AHL's Providence Bruins on Thursday, which could signal the return of David Backes. Backes is yet to play this season due to diverticulitis. - Fluto Shinzawa, Boston Globe.

Ottawa Senators

Craig Anderson will make his sixth start of the season on Thursday night. Anderson is 2-1-2 this season with a .926 save percentage and a 1.91 goals against average.

Centre Logan Brown will suit up for the Senators when they play the New Jersey Devils on Thursday night. - Ottawa Citizen

Anaheim Ducks

The could soon have both defencemen Hampus Lindholm and Sami Vatanen back in the lineup after both of the blueliners underwent off-season shoulder surgery. Lindholm skated in full during Wednesday practice and could hit the ice with the Ducks as soon as Friday night. Vatanen is not expected to play Friday, but could be an option during the team's four-game Eastern Conference road trip which begins Tuesday. - Orange County Register.