BOSTON BRUINS

Goalie Tuukka Rask, named an All-Star on Tuesday for the first time in his career, took a puck off Nashville defenceman Roman Josi's slap shot near the bottom of his mask at his neck Thursday night. Rask immediately shook off his right glove and pulled his mask off. Once he got up, Rask skated to the bench and went straight to the locker room. He was replaced by Zane McIntyre. "He wasn't well enough to come back, and we'll see moving forward how he does," Bruins coach Claude Julien said following the game. - TSN



NASHVILLE PREDATORS

Defenceman Roman Josi played 5:52 of Thursday's game against the Bruins before taking a high hit from Anton Blidh that pushed his stick into his own face. "I thought it was late and dirty," Nashville coach Peter Laviolette said about Blidh's hit. - TSN