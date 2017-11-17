Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Boston Bruins

Forward Brad Marchand will not join the team on their trip to San Jose for Saturday night's game. Marchand, who is on injured reserve retroactive to Nov. 11, has missed the Bruins past two games with an undisclosed injury. The 29-year-old owns eight goals and 15 points in 14 games this season.

Calgary Flames

The Flames signed forward Glenn Gawdin to a three-year, entry-level contract on Thursday. Gawdin was left unsigned by the St. Louis Blues after being selected in the fourth round of the 2015 draft. Gawdin, who is currently playing with the WHL's Swift Current Broncos, owns 14 goals and 40 points in 20 games this season.