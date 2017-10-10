44m ago
Ice Chips: Bruins sign White to PTO
TSN.ca Staff
Boston Bruins
The Bruins signed veteran Ryan White to a professional tryout on Monday and recalled Danton Heinen from the AHL. White spent last season with the Arizona Coyotes and the Minnesota Wild, moving as part of the Martin Hanzal trade. He scored nine goals and posted 16 points in 65 games between the two teams. A veteran of 313 career games, White owns 447 penalty minutes in his career. He spent training camp on a PTO with the Vancouver Canucks.
Both White and Heinen took part in practice on Tuesday and the team said both players would travel with the club for Wednesday's game against the Colorado Avalanche.
Patrice Begeron (lower-body) missed practice once again on Tuesday. He has yet to play this season.
Carolina Hurricanes
Hurricanes defenceman Trevor van Riemsdyk has been diagnosed with a concussion and is going through concussion protocol, according to head coach Bill Peters.
Dallas Stars
Team recalled 22-year-old left winger Remi Elie from the American Hockey League. He has recored one goal over two games this season.
New York Rangers
The team assigned 18-year-old Filip Chytil to the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack. Chytil, selected 21st overall in June's draft, was a minus-2 in two games this season.
The Rangers also released forward Andrew Desjardins from his PTO on Tuesday.
According to Steve Zipay of Newsday, Henrik Lundqvist was the first goaltender off the ice and is therefore expected to start against the St. Louis Blues.
Montreal Canadiens
Projected lines vs. Blackhawks (on TSN2)
Pacioretty - Drouin - Gallagher
Hudon - Plekanec - Lehkonen
Galchenyuk - Danault - Shaw
Byron - Mitchell - Hemsky
D
Mete - Weber
Alzner - Petry
Benn - Davidson
G
Price
Montoya
Scratches: De La Rose, Morrow, Streit - John Lu, TSN