Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Boston Bruins

The Bruins signed veteran Ryan White to a professional tryout on Monday and recalled Danton Heinen from the AHL. White spent last season with the Arizona Coyotes and the Minnesota Wild, moving as part of the Martin Hanzal trade. He scored nine goals and posted 16 points in 65 games between the two teams. A veteran of 313 career games, White owns 447 penalty minutes in his career. He spent training camp on a PTO with the Vancouver Canucks.

Both White and Heinen took part in practice on Tuesday and the team said both players would travel with the club for Wednesday's game against the Colorado Avalanche.

Patrice Begeron (lower-body) missed practice once again on Tuesday. He has yet to play this season.

Carolina Hurricanes

Hurricanes defenceman Trevor van Riemsdyk has been diagnosed with a concussion and is going through concussion protocol, according to head coach Bill Peters.

Peters says van Riemsdyk out with concussion. — Chip Alexander (@ice_chip) October 10, 2017

Dallas Stars

Team recalled 22-year-old left winger Remi Elie from the American Hockey League. He has recored one goal over two games this season.

New York Rangers

The team assigned 18-year-old Filip Chytil to the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack. Chytil, selected 21st overall in June's draft, was a minus-2 in two games this season.

The Rangers also released forward Andrew Desjardins from his PTO on Tuesday.

According to Steve Zipay of Newsday, Henrik Lundqvist was the first goaltender off the ice and is therefore expected to start against the St. Louis Blues.

Carolina Hurricanes

Defenceman Trevor van Riemsdyk is dealing with a concussion and will not play against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday night.

Peters says van Riemsdyk out with concussion. — Chip Alexander (@ice_chip) October 10, 2017

Montreal Canadiens

Projected lines vs. Blackhawks (on TSN2)

Pacioretty - Drouin - Gallagher

Hudon - Plekanec - Lehkonen

Galchenyuk - Danault - Shaw

Byron - Mitchell - Hemsky

D

Mete - Weber

Alzner - Petry

Benn - Davidson

G

Price

Montoya

Scratches: De La Rose, Morrow, Streit - John Lu, TSN