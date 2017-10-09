8h ago
Ice Chips: Byfuglien not on ice for warmups
TSN.ca Staff
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Hyman-Matthews-Nylander
Marleau-Kadri-komarov
van Riemsdyk-Bozak-Marner
Martin-Fehr-Brown
Rielly-Hainesy
Gardiner-Zaitsev
Borgman-Rosen
Andersen
McElhinney
Chicago Blackhawks
The Chicago Blackhawks will start Anton Forsberg in net Monday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Chicago plays in Montreal Tuesday night and Corey Crawford has dominated the Habs over the course of his career. He is 7-0-2 with a .951 save percentage against Montreal.
Edmonton Oilers
After goaltender Cam Talbot was pulled in the second period against the Canucks, he is looking to bounce back against the Jets. He gets the start between the pipes tonight. Here are the lines:
Maroon-McDavid-Draisaitl
Lucic-Nugent-Hopkins-Slepyshev
Jokinen-Strome-Kassian
Pakarin-Letestu-Yamamoto
Klefbom-Larsson
Russell-Benning
Nurse-Gryba
Talbot
Winnipeg Jets
The Jets will start goaltender Connor Hellebuyck for the first time this season. He replaced Steve Mason in the second period of the season-opener against the Maple Leafs.
Tucker Poolman is also expected to make his NHL debut as he was on the ice during warmups. Dustin Byfuglien was not and hasn't skated the last two days.
Here are the lines:
Ehlers-Scheiffele-Wheeler
Perrault-Little-Laine
Matthias-Lowry-Petan
Tanev-Copp-Dano
Morrissey-Trouba
Enstrom-Poolman
Kluikov-Myers
Hellebuyck
Mason
WAIVERS
The New York Rangers claimed forward Adam Cracknell on waivers from the Dallas Stars.
The 32-year-old played in 69 games last season for the Stars and posted 10 goals and six assists. He has also played for the Edmonton Oilers, Vancouver Canucks, Columbus Blue Jackets and St. Louis Blues over the course of his NHL career.
Michael Bournival cleared waivers for the Tampa Bay Lightning.