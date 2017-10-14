2h ago
Ice Chips: Byfuglien returns to Jets lineup
TSN.ca Staff
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Montreal Canadiens
Alex Galchenyuk returned to practice after missing yesterday’s practice due to flu-like symptoms. He’s skating with the same linemates as he did in Wednesday’s practice.
Tomas Plekanec missed the morning skate due to flu-like symptoms. Status to be updated following morning skate.
David Schlemko has been recalled from Laval after playing a conditioning game with the Rocket last night but is not taking part in the morning skate. - TSN
Projected Lines vs. Maple Leafs
Pacioretty - Drouin - Lehkonen
Byron - De La Rose - Gallagher
Hudon - Danault - Shaw
Galchenyuk - Mitchell - Hemsky
Mete - Weber
Alzner - Petry
Benn - Davidson
Price
Montoya
Scratch: Morrow
Winnipeg Jets
Dustin Byfuglien will return to the team's lineup Saturday against the Carolina Hurricanes. The defenceman has missed the last two games with a lower body injury he says he's been dealing with since training camp.
Adam Lowry was not at the team's morning skate Saturday.
Connor Hellebuyck will start in net for the team. - TSN