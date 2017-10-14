Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Edmonton Oilers

Leon Draisaitl will be unavailable for Saturday's game against the Ottawa Senators. Head coach Todd McLellan said the forward is dealing with concussion-type symptoms along with his eye injury. - TSN

Projected lines vs. Senators

Maroon-McDavid-Yamamoto

Lucic-RNH-Kassian

Jokinen-Strome-Slepyshev

Khaira-Letestu-Pakarinen

Klefbom-Larsson

Nurse-Russell

Auvitu-Gryba

Talbot

Benning - healthy scratch

Montreal Canadiens

Alex Galchenyuk returned to practice after missing yesterday’s practice due to flu-like symptoms. He’s skating with the same linemates as he did in Wednesday’s practice.

Tomas Plekanec missed the morning skate due to flu-like symptoms. Status to be updated following morning skate.

David Schlemko has been recalled from Laval after playing a conditioning game with the Rocket last night but is not taking part in the morning skate. - TSN

Projected Lines vs. Maple Leafs

Pacioretty - Drouin - Lehkonen

Byron - De La Rose - Gallagher

Hudon - Danault - Shaw

Galchenyuk - Mitchell - Hemsky

Mete - Weber

Alzner - Petry

Benn - Davidson

Price

Montoya

Scratch: Morrow

Winnipeg Jets

Dustin Byfuglien will return to the team's lineup Saturday against the Carolina Hurricanes. The defenceman has missed the last two games with a lower body injury he says he's been dealing with since training camp.

Adam Lowry was not at the team's morning skate Saturday.

Connor Hellebuyck will start in net for the team. - TSN

Projected lines vs. Hurricanes

Ehlers-Scheifele-Wheeler

Perreault-Little-Laine

Matthias-Copp-Tanev

Dano-Petan-Armia

Morrissey-Trouba

Enstrom-Byfuglien

Kulikov-Myers

Hellebuyck

Mason