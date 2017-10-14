4h ago
Ice Chips: Byfuglien to return to Jets lineup
TSN.ca Staff
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Edmonton Oilers
Leon Draisaitl will be unavailable for Saturday's game against the Ottawa Senators. Head coach Todd McLellan said the forward is dealing with concussion-type symptoms along with his eye injury. - TSN
Projected lines vs. Senators
Maroon-McDavid-Yamamoto
Lucic-RNH-Kassian
Jokinen-Strome-Slepyshev
Khaira-Letestu-Pakarinen
Klefbom-Larsson
Nurse-Russell
Auvitu-Gryba
Talbot
Benning - healthy scratch
Montreal Canadiens
Alex Galchenyuk returned to practice after missing yesterday’s practice due to flu-like symptoms. He’s skating with the same linemates as he did in Wednesday’s practice.
Tomas Plekanec missed the morning skate due to flu-like symptoms. Status to be updated following morning skate.
David Schlemko has been recalled from Laval after playing a conditioning game with the Rocket last night but is not taking part in the morning skate. - TSN
Projected Lines vs. Maple Leafs
Pacioretty - Drouin - Lehkonen
Byron - De La Rose - Gallagher
Hudon - Danault - Shaw
Galchenyuk - Mitchell - Hemsky
Mete - Weber
Alzner - Petry
Benn - Davidson
Price
Montoya
Scratch: Morrow
Winnipeg Jets
Dustin Byfuglien will return to the team's lineup Saturday against the Carolina Hurricanes. The defenceman has missed the last two games with a lower body injury he says he's been dealing with since training camp.
Adam Lowry was not at the team's morning skate Saturday.
Connor Hellebuyck will start in net for the team. - TSN
Projected lines vs. Hurricanes
Ehlers-Scheifele-Wheeler
Perreault-Little-Laine
Matthias-Copp-Tanev
Dano-Petan-Armia
Morrissey-Trouba
Enstrom-Byfuglien
Kulikov-Myers
Hellebuyck
Mason