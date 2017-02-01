Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Montreal Canadiens

Brendan Gallagher

#Habs: Brendan Gallagher skated with strength and conditioning coach this morning. No blade on his stick. #TSN690 — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) February 1, 2017

Montreal Canadiens forward(broken hand) skated with a strength and conditioning coach on Wednesday.

Gallagher was hit by a slap shot from defenceman Shea Weber in a game against the Dallas Stars on Jan. 4. He underwent surgery on the injury and was expected to miss up to eight weeks.

Forward Alex Galchenyuk also returned to practice and is getting closer to returning from a knee injury suffered at the beginning of December.



#Habs: Alex Galchenyuk on the ice for practice - as he was yesterday for morning skate. — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) February 1, 2017

D Mark Barberio to be placed on waivers at noon for the purpose of assignment to St. John's. - John Lu

New Jersey Devils

Captain Andy Greene has missed the last 12 games due to a left arm injury could return to action on Friday against the Calgary Flames. The 34-year-old defenceman has three goals and six assists over 39 games with the Devils in 2016-17, his 11th year with the team. Andrew Gross, NorthJersey.com