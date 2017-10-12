Up Next

Vancouver Canucks

After sitting out the first two game of the regular season, rookie winger Brock Boeser is expected to make his season debut Thursday against the Winnipeg Jets. The 20-year-old appeared in nine games last season. - Vancouver Province

Montreal Canadiens

Defenceman David Schlemko, who was acquired from the Vegas Golden Knights this summer, could make his Habs debut Saturday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs. The 30-year-old has been out since the first day of training camp with a bruised hand. “I’m close,” Schlemko told the Montreal Gazette. “I’m not a trainer and I haven’t been cleared (to play), but I’m hoping for Saturday.” - Montreal Gazette

Arizona Coyotes

Forward Nick Cousins and defenceman Kevin Connauton are day-to-day with lower-body injuries. - AZCentral

Columbus Blue Jackets

Winger Jordan Schroeder returned to practice on Wednesday after being sidelined since Sept. 20 with a suspected concussion. - The Columbus Dispatch

Chicago Blackhawks

Forward Nick Schmaltz has missed the last two contests with an upper-body injury, but head coach Joel Quenneville is hoping he'll be ready to go Thursday against the Minnesota Wild. - Chicago Sun-Times

NHL Notes

Penguins (5P) at Lightning (4P) - 730PM

PIT was 3-0-0 vs TB last season, 15GF.

TB has gone 3-1-0 last 4GP at home vs PIT (lost last)

TB (2-1-0):

2-0-0 at home, 9GF, 2/8 on PP

Stamkos (5A) has an assist in all 3GP

PIT (2-1-1):

won 2 straight, 2GA, 9/9 on PK

Crosby (1G, 5A) has a PT in all 4GP

Blues (8P) at Panthers (2P) - 730PM

Teams split 2GP last season, STL winning in FLA

STL has won 5 straight in FLA

FLA (1-1-0):

both games vs TB, 1-0-0 at home 1/4 on PP

Dadonov (1G, 2A) has a point in both games

STL (4-0-0):

3-0-0 on the road, 10GF, 3/14 on PP

Schwartz (2G, 5A) has a PT in all 4GP

Stars (2P) at Predators (2P) - 8PM

NSH was 3-2-0 vs DAL last season, 2-1-0 at home

NSH has gone 7-1-2 past 10GP at home vs DAL

NSH (1-2-0):

1-0-0 at home, 6GF, 3/4 on PP

Forsberg (3G, 1A) has a PT in all 3GP

DAL (1-2-0):

0-1-0 on road, 2GF, 1/4 on PP

Klingberg (2G, 2A) has a PT in all 3GP

Wild (1P) at Blackhawks (7P) - 830PM

CHI was 3-1-0 vs MIN last season, winning final 3 meetings

MIN has gone 4-1-0 last 5GP in CHI (lost last)

CHI (3-0-1):

2-0-0 at home, outscoring opponent 15-2, 1/8 on PP

Saad (5G, 2A) has a PT in all 4GP

MIN (0-1-1):

both games on road, 8GA, 7/10 on PK

Stewart (2G, 1A) has scored in both games

Jets (2P) at Canucks (3P) - 10PM

WPG was 2-1-0 vs VAN last season, 1-1-0 in VAN

WPG has won 2 of their past 3 in VAN

VAN (1-0-1):

both games at home, both decided by 1G, 1/11 on PP

Horvat has 2 of the teams 5G (both in opener)

WPG (1-2-0):

1-1-0 on the road, 8GF, 2/15 on PP

Scheifele (3G, 2A) has scored in all 3GP

Red Wings (4P) at Coyotes (1P) - 10PM

ARZ was 1-0-1 vs DET last season, 0-0-1 at home

DET has won 3 straight in ARZ, twice past regulation

ARZ (0-2-1):

0-0-1 at home, 1GF, 0/3 on PP

Rieder (2G, 1A) has a PT in all 3GP

DET (2-1-0):

1-1-0 on road, 2GF in each game, 1/9 on PP

Green (6A) has a PT in 2 of 3GP

Sabres (1P) at Sharks (0P) - 1030PM

SJ was 1-0-1 vs BUF last season, 1-0-0 at home

BUF has gone 5-1-0 past 6GP in SJ (lost last)

SJ (0-2-0):

lost both games at home, 9GA, 8/11 on PK

Dillon (2A) has an assist in both games

BUF (0-2-1):

3GF or less in each game, 2/13 on PP

Kane (4G) last 2GP, career game 500 tonight