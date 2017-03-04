2h ago
Ice Chips: Caps' Oshie set to return vs. Flyers
TSN.ca Staff
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Washington Capitals
Forward T.J. Oshie (upper body) is likely to get back in the lineup on Saturday against the Philadelphia Flyers. Oshie participated in today's morning skate and all signs point to him playing.
The 30-year-old has missed the last four games.
Chicago Blackhawks
Forwards Artem Anisimov (lower-body) and Nick Schmaltz (illness) missed Friday's win over the New York Islanders but there's a chance that both could suit up Saturday against the Nashville Predators. - CSN Chicago
Defenceman Niklas Hjalmarsson remains day-to-day and will sit out against the Predators. - CSN Chicago
Philadelphia Flyers
Defenceman Brandon Manning has finished serving his two-game suspension for an interference hit on Pittsburgh Penguin Jake Guentzel and he'll be available to play when the Flyers take on the Capitals Saturday.
Forward Travis Konecny (lower body), practised Friday and appears to be on the verge of returning to the lineup. The 19-year-old has missed the last nine games because of a leg injury. - Philly.com
Goalie Steve Mason is expected to get the start in net, which would be his third consecutive one. - Philly.com
New Jersey Devils
Forward Mike Cammalleri, who suffered an upper body injury in Thursday's loss to Washington, is listed as week-to-week and will not play Saturday when the Devils visit the Boston Bruins. NorthJersey.com
Forward Pavel Zacha will most likely be a game-time decision Saturday. The 19-year-old has missed the last three games because of a concussion. - NorthJersey.com
Columbus Blue Jackets
Forward Brandon Dubinsky left Friday's practice early because of an undisclosed reason and it's unclear if he'll be able to play against the Ottawa Senators Saturday. Forward T.J. Tynan has been called up from the Cleveland Monsters (AHL) as insurance. - Columbus Dispatch