Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Washington Capitals

Forward T.J. Oshie (upper body) is likely to get back in the lineup on Saturday against the Philadelphia Flyers. Oshie participated in today's morning skate and all signs point to him playing.

Oshie's off the ice and not taking the conditioning skate. Looks like he's playing. — Isabelle Khurshudyan (@ikhurshudyan) March 4, 2017

Oshie says he's in unless something bad happens to him on the way home. — Isabelle Khurshudyan (@ikhurshudyan) March 4, 2017

The 30-year-old has missed the last four games.

Chicago Blackhawks

Forwards Artem Anisimov (lower-body) and Nick Schmaltz (illness) missed Friday's win over the New York Islanders but there's a chance that both could suit up Saturday against the Nashville Predators. - CSN Chicago

Defenceman Niklas Hjalmarsson remains day-to-day and will sit out against the Predators. - CSN Chicago

Philadelphia Flyers

Defenceman Brandon Manning has finished serving his two-game suspension for an interference hit on Pittsburgh Penguin Jake Guentzel and he'll be available to play when the Flyers take on the Capitals Saturday.

Forward Travis Konecny (lower body), practised Friday and appears to be on the verge of returning to the lineup. The 19-year-old has missed the last nine games because of a leg injury. - Philly.com

Goalie Steve Mason is expected to get the start in net, which would be his third consecutive one. - Philly.com

New Jersey Devils

Forward Mike Cammalleri, who suffered an upper body injury in Thursday's loss to Washington, is listed as week-to-week and will not play Saturday when the Devils visit the Boston Bruins. NorthJersey.com

Forward Pavel Zacha will most likely be a game-time decision Saturday. The 19-year-old has missed the last three games because of a concussion. - NorthJersey.com

Columbus Blue Jackets

Forward Brandon Dubinsky left Friday's practice early because of an undisclosed reason and it's unclear if he'll be able to play against the Ottawa Senators Saturday. Forward T.J. Tynan has been called up from the Cleveland Monsters (AHL) as insurance. - Columbus Dispatch