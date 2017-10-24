Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Washington Capitals

The Capitals placed winger Andre Burakovsky on injured reserve Tuesday with an upper-body injury. Burakovsky appeared to injure his left hand in Saturday's loss to the Florida Panthers and head coach Barry Trotz admitted Monday he expected the forward to miss time. The team recalled Chandler Stephenson from the AHL's Hershey Bears to take his place on the 23-man roster.

Anaheim Ducks

The Ducks will get some injury relief on Tuesday, with Ryan Getzlaf and Hampus Lindholm scheduled to suit up against the Philadelphia Flyers. Getzlaf has played in just two games this season, while Lindholm will make his debut after off-season shoulder surgery. Lindholm's return comes at a good time for the Ducks, who lost Cam Fowler to a knee injury over the weekend. The Ducks have one of the longer injury lists in the NHL right now, with The Ducks are already hurting pretty bad with Ryan Miller, Sami Vatanen, Fowler, Ryan Kesler and Patrick Eaves all sidelined. Josh Manson sat out practice Monday due to the flu but is expected to play. - Orange County Register.

Ottawa Senators

Mike Condon will make his second start of the season tonight against the Los Angeles Kings. Condon is 1-0 this season, turning aside 35 of 36 shots faced in his game.

Calgary Flames

Mike Smith will start against the Nashville Predators. Smith is 4-4 this season with a .927 save percentage and a 2.58 goals against average.

Florida Panthers

James Reimer will start against the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night. Reimer is the team's starter with Roberto Luongo injured and owns a 2-2 record to start the season with a .915 save percentage.