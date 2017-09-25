Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Ottawa Senators

Goaltender Mike Condon will start in net for the Ottawa Senators Monday night as they take on the New Jersey Devils in Prince Edward Island.

#Sens will skate at 9:30 EST in Summerside. Condon will start. — Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) September 25, 2017

Arizona Coyotes

Defenceman Oliver Ekman-Larsson has not yet been ruled out for the Coyotes' season opener on Oct. 5 after a left knee injury he sustained Saturday.

"Obviously, we dodged a bullet on this one. He's a big part of our team. It's nice to know he's not going to be out long," head coach Rick Tocchet told AZ Central.

Ekman-Larsson was injured after getting tangled up with Mikkel Boedker along the boards in overtime of their 5-4 loss.

New Jersey Devils

Taylor Hall and first overall pick Nico Hischier will be in the lineup for Monday's game against the Ottawa Senators. Cory Schneider will start in net with Mackenzie Blackwood backing him up.

Centre Blake Coleman will be back in the lineup after blocking a shot during his first preseason game that has kept him out since according to NJ.com.