2h ago
Ice Chips: Condon to start for Sens
TSN.ca Staff
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Ottawa Senators
All three goaltenders, Mike Condon, Andrew Hammond and Craig Anderson, were on the ice for practice Thursday. Condon will start against the Dallas Stars tonight, while Hammond will serve as his backup.
The team will go with 11 forwards and seven defenceman against the Stars. Fredrik Claesson will serve as the seventh defenceman.
Both Curtis Lazar and Chris Neil will be healthy scratches. - TSN.
Lines vs. Stars
F
Dzingel Turris Ryan
Smith Brassard Stone
Hoffman Pageau Pyatt
Kelly Wingels
D
Methot Karlsson
Phaneuf Ceci
Borowiecki Wideman
Buffalo Sabres
Defenceman Zemgus Girgensons was the lone player to miss the team's Thursday morning skate. - Buffalo News.
Evander Kane sat out line rushes but then joined the team's second power-play unit in practice.
Robin Lehner is expected to start. - Buffalo News.
The team recalled forwards Derek Grant and Evan Rodrigues from the AHL on Thursday.
New York Rangers
Dan Girardi will miss tonight's game against the Nashville Predators after sustaining an injury while blocking a shot Tuesday.
Vancouver Canucks
Ryan Miller starts against the Columbus Blue Jackets tonight.
The team is still waiting for an update on Sven Baertschi on Friday. He will not play against the Blue Jackets.
Detroit Red Wings
Petr Mrazek starts in net against the Washington Capitals.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Frederik Andersen is expected to start against the St. Louis Blues tonight.
Colorado Avalanche
Calvin Pickard will start against the Pittsburgh Penguins tonight. - Denver Post.
Winnipeg Jets
Ben Chiarot is an option to play against the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday, head coach Paul Maurice said Wednesday. The forward has been out since Jan. 11. - Winnipeg Sun.
Boston Bruins
Team cancelled Thursday morning's pregame skate due to weather.