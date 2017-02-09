Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.



Ottawa Senators

All three goaltenders, Mike Condon, Andrew Hammond and Craig Anderson, were on the ice for practice Thursday. Condon will start against the Dallas Stars tonight, while Hammond will serve as his backup.

All three goalies are on the ice this AM. The expectation is Mike Condon will start. #Sens — Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) February 9, 2017

The team will go with 11 forwards and seven defenceman against the Stars. Fredrik Claesson will serve as the seventh defenceman.

Both Curtis Lazar and Chris Neil will be healthy scratches. - TSN.

Lines vs. Stars

F

Dzingel Turris Ryan

Smith Brassard Stone

Hoffman Pageau Pyatt

Kelly Wingels

D

Methot Karlsson

Phaneuf Ceci

Borowiecki Wideman



Buffalo Sabres

Defenceman Zemgus Girgensons was the lone player to miss the team's Thursday morning skate. - Buffalo News.

Evander Kane sat out line rushes but then joined the team's second power-play unit in practice.

Robin Lehner is expected to start. - Buffalo News.

Kane is not participating in line rushes. Lines are:

Reinhart-ROR-Okposo

Foligno-Eichel-Ennis

Bailey-ERod-Gionta

Deslauriers-Grant-Moulson — Jourdon LaBarber (@JourdonLaBarber) February 9, 2017

The team recalled forwards Derek Grant and Evan Rodrigues from the AHL on Thursday.



New York Rangers

Dan Girardi will miss tonight's game against the Nashville Predators after sustaining an injury while blocking a shot Tuesday.

AV says Girardi will miss tonight's game after blocking a shot Tuesday. Holden will move up with McDonagh. Clendening back in w/ Staal. #NYR — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) February 9, 2017



Vancouver Canucks

Ryan Miller starts against the Columbus Blue Jackets tonight.

The team is still waiting for an update on Sven Baertschi on Friday. He will not play against the Blue Jackets.

Coach Desjardins confirms Miller starts vs Columbus. Boucher draws in for Baertschi, who they expect to know more about his status tomorrow. — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) February 9, 2017

Detroit Red Wings

Petr Mrazek starts in net against the Washington Capitals.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Frederik Andersen is expected to start against the St. Louis Blues tonight.

#Leafs lines at morning skate:

Komarov-Kadri-Nylander

JVR-Bozak-Marner

Hyman-Matthews-Brown

Martin-Smith-Soshnikov — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) February 9, 2017

#Leafs defence pairs:

Rielly-Zaitsev

Gardiner-Carrick

Hunwick-Polak

Marincin-Marchenko



Andersen in starter's net — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) February 9, 2017

Colorado Avalanche

Calvin Pickard will start against the Pittsburgh Penguins tonight. - Denver Post.



Winnipeg Jets

Ben Chiarot is an option to play against the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday, head coach Paul Maurice said Wednesday. The forward has been out since Jan. 11. - Winnipeg Sun.

Boston Bruins

Team cancelled Thursday morning's pregame skate due to weather.