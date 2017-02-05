Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

--

Toronto Maple Leafs

Defenceman Frank Corrado has cleared waivers. The 23-year-old defenceman was waived on Saturday when the team claimed defenceman Alexey Marchenko on waivers from the Detroit Red Wings.

He will join the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League.

Corrado appeared in two games for the Leafs this season. He recorded three assists in seven games for the Marlies earlier this season.

Also from the Leafs, Morgan Rielly was absent from Sunday's practice in Newark ahead of Monday night's game against the Islanders in Brooklyn.

Rielly absent from Leafs practice



Marchenko is wearing No. 3 — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) February 5, 2017

--

Nashville Predators

The team has placed forward Derek Grant on waivers.

Also Nashville places Derek Grant on waivers — Pierre LeBrun (@Real_ESPNLeBrun) February 5, 2017

Grant appeared in six contests with the Predators since being claimed on waivers from the Buffalo Sabres on January 11.

The 26-year-old native of Abbotsford, BC notched an assist in those games to go along with three he tallied in 35 games with the Sabres.

--

Montreal Canadiens

Al Montoya makes his 15th start of the season on Super Bowl Sunday when the Habs host the Edmonton Oilers.

Al Montoya will be in goal for #Habs today vs #Oilers (1pm, SN, RDS, TSN Radio 690). #HabsIO — Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) February 5, 2017

--

Dallas Stars

A day after falling to the Chicago Blackhawks, the team has shaken up lines at practice with Patrick Eaves missing the skate.

Line juggling today. Eakin with Benn and Ritchie. Seguin with Korpikoski and Hudler. Guess is Eaves (not skating)

might be in Hudler's spot. — Mark Stepneski (@StarsInsideEdge) February 5, 2017

--

Columbus Blue Jackets

The team has sent left winger Markus Hannikainen to the Cleveland Monsters of the American Hockey League.

TRANSACTION: #CBJ have assigned left wing Markus Hannikainen to @monstershockey. — CBJ Public Relations (@BlueJacketsPR) February 5, 2017

--