Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Chicago Blackhawks

The Blackhawks will start goaltender Corey Crawford in net Wednesday against the St. Louis Blues. Backup Anton Forsberg will likely get the call on Thursday, head coach Joel Quenneville told the Chicago Tribune.

Washington Capitals

Capitals head coach Barry Trotz told the Washington Post that centre Tyler Graovac may miss some time with an upper body injury he sustained Tuesday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

In three games so far this season, he does not have a point.

Philadelphia Flyers

Right winger Wayne Simmonds suffered a lower-body injury Tuesday night against the Florida Panthers. General manager Ron Hextall said Simmonds exited for precautionary reasons and the team will know more Wednesday or Thursday.