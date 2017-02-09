Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Montreal Canadiens

The Habs are shaking up their lineup tonight against the Arizona Coyotes, with Michael McCarron, Daniel Carr and Greg Pateryn drawing in. David Desharnais, Brian Flynn and Nikita Nesterov will be healthy scratches.



Philadelphia Flyers

Shayne Gostisbehere will play Thursday night against the New York Islanders. Gostisbehere sat out the Flyers' previous three games as a healthy scratch.

Dave Hakstol told CSN this morning Ghost will play tonight. — Tim Panaccio (@tpanotchCSN) February 9, 2017

Ottawa Senators

All three goaltenders, Mike Condon, Andrew Hammond and Craig Anderson, were on the ice for practice Thursday. Condon will start against the Dallas Stars tonight, while Hammond will serve as his backup.

All three goalies are on the ice this AM. The expectation is Mike Condon will start. #Sens — Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) February 9, 2017

The team will go with 11 forwards and seven defenceman against the Stars. Fredrik Claesson will serve as the seventh defenceman.

Both Curtis Lazar and Chris Neil will be healthy scratches. - TSN.

Lines vs. Stars

F

Dzingel Turris Ryan

Smith Brassard Stone

Hoffman Pageau Pyatt

Kelly Wingels

D

Methot Karlsson

Phaneuf Ceci

Borowiecki Wideman



Buffalo Sabres

Defenceman Zemgus Girgensons was the lone player to miss the team's Thursday morning skate. - Buffalo News.

Evander Kane sat out line rushes but then joined the team's second power-play unit in practice.

Robin Lehner is expected to start. - Buffalo News.

Kane is not participating in line rushes. Lines are:

Reinhart-ROR-Okposo

Foligno-Eichel-Ennis

Bailey-ERod-Gionta

Deslauriers-Grant-Moulson — Jourdon LaBarber (@JourdonLaBarber) February 9, 2017

The team recalled forwards Derek Grant and Evan Rodrigues from the AHL on Thursday.



New York Rangers

Dan Girardi will miss tonight's game against the Nashville Predators after sustaining an injury while blocking a shot Tuesday.

AV says Girardi will miss tonight's game after blocking a shot Tuesday. Holden will move up with McDonagh. Clendening back in w/ Staal. #NYR — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) February 9, 2017

Pittsburgh Penguins

Forward Evgeni Malkin practiced with the Pens on Thursday. Malkin has missed the past five games with a lower-body injury.

Malkin is on the ice for the game-day skate. Wearing a "regular" white sweater. — Dave Molinari (@MolinariPG) February 9, 2017

Vancouver Canucks

Ryan Miller starts against the Columbus Blue Jackets tonight.

The team is still waiting for an update on Sven Baertschi on Friday. He will not play against the Blue Jackets.

Coach Desjardins confirms Miller starts vs Columbus. Boucher draws in for Baertschi, who they expect to know more about his status tomorrow. — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) February 9, 2017

Detroit Red Wings

Petr Mrazek starts in net against the Washington Capitals.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Frederik Andersen is expected to start against the St. Louis Blues tonight.

#Leafs lines at morning skate:

Komarov-Kadri-Nylander

JVR-Bozak-Marner

Hyman-Matthews-Brown

Martin-Smith-Soshnikov — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) February 9, 2017

#Leafs defence pairs:

Rielly-Zaitsev

Gardiner-Carrick

Hunwick-Polak

Marincin-Marchenko



Andersen in starter's net — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) February 9, 2017

Colorado Avalanche

Calvin Pickard will start against the Pittsburgh Penguins tonight. - Denver Post.



Winnipeg Jets

Head coach Paul Maurice hopes to have goalie Ondrej Pavelec back within a week. The 29-year-old suffered a lower-body injury Tuesday against the Wild. Brian Munz, TSN

Ben Chiarot is an option to play against the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday, head coach Paul Maurice said Wednesday. The forward has been out since Jan. 11. - Winnipeg Sun.

Boston Bruins

Team cancelled Thursday morning's pregame skate due to weather.



TSN Game Notes

Teams Currently Shutout in Back to Back Games

OTT

MTL

LAK

PHI

Teams Currently With Shutouts in Back to Back Games

STL

WSH

Andersen

Since All-Star Break

Record 1-2-1

GAA 5.88

SV% .833

Pulled Once

(19GA in the 4GP)

Minor Penalties Leaders – Feb 9/16 to Present

Player Team Minors

Nazem Kadri Tor 40

Dustin Byfuglien Wpg 38

Dion Phaneuf Ott 38

Antoine Roussel Dal 38

David Perron Anh-StL 36

Sharks (70P) at Bruins (58P) - 7PM

SJ was 2-0-0 vs BOS last season. SJ has won 3 straight vs BOS

BOS (26-23-6):

lost 2 straight, 11GA, 3/5 on PK

Marchand (6G, 4A) 5 game PT streak

SJ (33-17-4):

0-0-2 past 2GP, 7GA, 4/7 on PK

Burns (1G, 5A) past 4GP

Ducks (66P) at Sabres (54P) - 7PM

Teams split 2GP last season, ANA 1GF. ANA has won 5 of their past 6GP vs BUF

BUF (22-21-10):

6-0-1 past 7GP, 25GF, 7/19 on PP

Eichel (4A) last 3GP

ANA (28-17-10):

0-2-1 past 3GP, 4GF, 0/12 on PP

Getzlaf (1G, 0A) last 3GP

Predators (60P) at Rangers (69P) - 7PM

NYR are 1-0-0 vs NSH this season, SOW in NSH. NYR have won 2 straight at home vs NSH, 1GA

NYR (34-18-1):

won 3 straight, 5GA, 7/8 on PK

Miller (7A) 4 game PT streak

NSH (26-19-8):

3-1-0 past 4GP on road, 11GA, 10/13 on PK

Arvidsson (2G, 2A) last 3GP

Islanders (56P) at Flyers (59P) - 7PM

PHI is 2-0-0 vs NYI this season, both past regulation, both at NYI

PHI (26-21-7):

0-1-1 past 2GP, 0GF, 0/6 on PP

Giroux (1G) last 5GP

NYI (23-18-10):

1-1-1 last 3GP, 5GA in each game, 6/6 on PK

Tavares (0P) last 2GP

Red Wings (54P) at Capitals (80P) - 7PM

WSH is 1-0-0 vs DET this season, shutout win at home. WSH has won 3 straight at home vs DET

WSH (37-11-6):

won 4 straight, 5GA, 2 shutouts last 2GP

Ovechkin (1G, 2A) last 2GP

DET (22-21-10):

2-0-1 past 3GP, 7GA, 9/10 on PK

Zetterberg (2G, 3A) last 4GP

Canucks (52P) at Blue Jackets (73P) - 7PM

CBJ are 1-0-0 vs VAN this season, OTW in VAN. VAN has won 2 straight at CBJ, 5GF in each game

CBJ (34-13-5):

1-2-0 past 3GP at home, 4GF, 0/7 on PP

Atkinson (5G) last 7GP

VAN (23-24-6):

lost 4 straight, outscored 17-6, 6/10 on PK

Horvat (1G, 1A) last 2GP

Blues (59P) at Maple Leafs (60P) - 730PM

STL is 1-0-0 vs TOR this season, 5-1 win at home. STL has won 2 of their past 3GP in TOR (lost last)

TOR (25-17-10):

2-0-1 past 3GP, 14GF, 2/8 on PP

Marner (3G, 4A) 5 game PT streak

STL (27-22-5):

won 2 straight, both on road, both by shutout, 6/6 on PK

Tarasenko (5G, 1A) last 6GP

Stars (52P) at Senators (60P) - 730PM

Teams split 2GP last season, DAL winning in OTT. DAL has won 4 straight in OTT

OTT (27-18-6):

lost 2 straight, outscored 10-0, 0/4 on PP

Karlsson (0P) last 2GP, -4, 5 shots

DAL (21-23-10):

lost 3 straight, 12GA, 6/9 on PK

Seguin (2G) has scored in back to back games

Kings (58P) at Panthers (56P) - 730PM

LAK were 2-0-0 vs FLA last season, 2GA

FLA (23-19-10):

won 3 straight, all by 1G, 1/11 on PP

Trochek (0P) last 2GP

LAK (27-23-4):

lost 2 straight, outscored 10-0, 0/6 on PP

Carter (0P) last 2GP, -4, 3 shots

Penguins (72P) at Avalanche (32P) - 9PM

COL is 1-0-0 vs PIT this season, OTW in PIT. PIT has won 4 of past 5 at COL

COL (15-33-2):

won 2 straight, 9GF, 2/4 on PP, have not won 3 straight this season

Duchene (5A) last 7GP

PIT (33-13-6):

3-1-0 past 4GP on road, outscoring opponent 18-7, 10/11 on PK

Crosby (2G, 1A) last 2GP, 2P shy of 1,000 career

Canadiens (68P) at Coyotes - 9PM

MTL is 1-0-0 vs ARZ this season, winning at home. ARZ has won 2 of past 3 at home vs MTL

ARZ (17-28-6):

lost 2 straight at home, 7GA, 4/7 on PK

Vrbata (2A) last 5GP

MTL (30-17-8):

0-3-1 past 4GP, 3GF, 0/10 on PP. shutout last 2GP

Pacioretty (0P) last 2GP, 4 shots, 199 career goals