4h ago
Ice Chips: Desharnais and Nesterov scratched
TSN.ca Staff
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Montreal Canadiens
The Habs are shaking up their lineup tonight against the Arizona Coyotes, with Michael McCarron, Daniel Carr and Greg Pateryn drawing in. David Desharnais, Brian Flynn and Nikita Nesterov will be healthy scratches.
Philadelphia Flyers
Shayne Gostisbehere will play Thursday night against the New York Islanders. Gostisbehere sat out the Flyers' previous three games as a healthy scratch.
Ottawa Senators
All three goaltenders, Mike Condon, Andrew Hammond and Craig Anderson, were on the ice for practice Thursday. Condon will start against the Dallas Stars tonight, while Hammond will serve as his backup.
The team will go with 11 forwards and seven defenceman against the Stars. Fredrik Claesson will serve as the seventh defenceman.
Both Curtis Lazar and Chris Neil will be healthy scratches. - TSN.
Lines vs. Stars
F
Dzingel Turris Ryan
Smith Brassard Stone
Hoffman Pageau Pyatt
Kelly Wingels
D
Methot Karlsson
Phaneuf Ceci
Borowiecki Wideman
Buffalo Sabres
Defenceman Zemgus Girgensons was the lone player to miss the team's Thursday morning skate. - Buffalo News.
Evander Kane sat out line rushes but then joined the team's second power-play unit in practice.
Robin Lehner is expected to start. - Buffalo News.
The team recalled forwards Derek Grant and Evan Rodrigues from the AHL on Thursday.
New York Rangers
Dan Girardi will miss tonight's game against the Nashville Predators after sustaining an injury while blocking a shot Tuesday.
Pittsburgh Penguins
Forward Evgeni Malkin practiced with the Pens on Thursday. Malkin has missed the past five games with a lower-body injury.
Vancouver Canucks
Ryan Miller starts against the Columbus Blue Jackets tonight.
The team is still waiting for an update on Sven Baertschi on Friday. He will not play against the Blue Jackets.
Detroit Red Wings
Petr Mrazek starts in net against the Washington Capitals.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Frederik Andersen is expected to start against the St. Louis Blues tonight.
Colorado Avalanche
Calvin Pickard will start against the Pittsburgh Penguins tonight. - Denver Post.
Winnipeg Jets
Head coach Paul Maurice hopes to have goalie Ondrej Pavelec back within a week. The 29-year-old suffered a lower-body injury Tuesday against the Wild. Brian Munz, TSN
Ben Chiarot is an option to play against the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday, head coach Paul Maurice said Wednesday. The forward has been out since Jan. 11. - Winnipeg Sun.
Boston Bruins
Team cancelled Thursday morning's pregame skate due to weather.
TSN Game Notes
Teams Currently Shutout in Back to Back Games
OTT
MTL
LAK
PHI
Teams Currently With Shutouts in Back to Back Games
STL
WSH
Andersen
Since All-Star Break
Record 1-2-1
GAA 5.88
SV% .833
Pulled Once
(19GA in the 4GP)
Minor Penalties Leaders – Feb 9/16 to Present
Player Team Minors
Nazem Kadri Tor 40
Dustin Byfuglien Wpg 38
Dion Phaneuf Ott 38
Antoine Roussel Dal 38
David Perron Anh-StL 36
Sharks (70P) at Bruins (58P) - 7PM
SJ was 2-0-0 vs BOS last season. SJ has won 3 straight vs BOS
BOS (26-23-6):
lost 2 straight, 11GA, 3/5 on PK
Marchand (6G, 4A) 5 game PT streak
SJ (33-17-4):
0-0-2 past 2GP, 7GA, 4/7 on PK
Burns (1G, 5A) past 4GP
Ducks (66P) at Sabres (54P) - 7PM
Teams split 2GP last season, ANA 1GF. ANA has won 5 of their past 6GP vs BUF
BUF (22-21-10):
6-0-1 past 7GP, 25GF, 7/19 on PP
Eichel (4A) last 3GP
ANA (28-17-10):
0-2-1 past 3GP, 4GF, 0/12 on PP
Getzlaf (1G, 0A) last 3GP
Predators (60P) at Rangers (69P) - 7PM
NYR are 1-0-0 vs NSH this season, SOW in NSH. NYR have won 2 straight at home vs NSH, 1GA
NYR (34-18-1):
won 3 straight, 5GA, 7/8 on PK
Miller (7A) 4 game PT streak
NSH (26-19-8):
3-1-0 past 4GP on road, 11GA, 10/13 on PK
Arvidsson (2G, 2A) last 3GP
Islanders (56P) at Flyers (59P) - 7PM
PHI is 2-0-0 vs NYI this season, both past regulation, both at NYI
PHI (26-21-7):
0-1-1 past 2GP, 0GF, 0/6 on PP
Giroux (1G) last 5GP
NYI (23-18-10):
1-1-1 last 3GP, 5GA in each game, 6/6 on PK
Tavares (0P) last 2GP
Red Wings (54P) at Capitals (80P) - 7PM
WSH is 1-0-0 vs DET this season, shutout win at home. WSH has won 3 straight at home vs DET
WSH (37-11-6):
won 4 straight, 5GA, 2 shutouts last 2GP
Ovechkin (1G, 2A) last 2GP
DET (22-21-10):
2-0-1 past 3GP, 7GA, 9/10 on PK
Zetterberg (2G, 3A) last 4GP
Canucks (52P) at Blue Jackets (73P) - 7PM
CBJ are 1-0-0 vs VAN this season, OTW in VAN. VAN has won 2 straight at CBJ, 5GF in each game
CBJ (34-13-5):
1-2-0 past 3GP at home, 4GF, 0/7 on PP
Atkinson (5G) last 7GP
VAN (23-24-6):
lost 4 straight, outscored 17-6, 6/10 on PK
Horvat (1G, 1A) last 2GP
Blues (59P) at Maple Leafs (60P) - 730PM
STL is 1-0-0 vs TOR this season, 5-1 win at home. STL has won 2 of their past 3GP in TOR (lost last)
TOR (25-17-10):
2-0-1 past 3GP, 14GF, 2/8 on PP
Marner (3G, 4A) 5 game PT streak
STL (27-22-5):
won 2 straight, both on road, both by shutout, 6/6 on PK
Tarasenko (5G, 1A) last 6GP
Stars (52P) at Senators (60P) - 730PM
Teams split 2GP last season, DAL winning in OTT. DAL has won 4 straight in OTT
OTT (27-18-6):
lost 2 straight, outscored 10-0, 0/4 on PP
Karlsson (0P) last 2GP, -4, 5 shots
DAL (21-23-10):
lost 3 straight, 12GA, 6/9 on PK
Seguin (2G) has scored in back to back games
Kings (58P) at Panthers (56P) - 730PM
LAK were 2-0-0 vs FLA last season, 2GA
FLA (23-19-10):
won 3 straight, all by 1G, 1/11 on PP
Trochek (0P) last 2GP
LAK (27-23-4):
lost 2 straight, outscored 10-0, 0/6 on PP
Carter (0P) last 2GP, -4, 3 shots
Penguins (72P) at Avalanche (32P) - 9PM
COL is 1-0-0 vs PIT this season, OTW in PIT. PIT has won 4 of past 5 at COL
COL (15-33-2):
won 2 straight, 9GF, 2/4 on PP, have not won 3 straight this season
Duchene (5A) last 7GP
PIT (33-13-6):
3-1-0 past 4GP on road, outscoring opponent 18-7, 10/11 on PK
Crosby (2G, 1A) last 2GP, 2P shy of 1,000 career
Canadiens (68P) at Coyotes - 9PM
MTL is 1-0-0 vs ARZ this season, winning at home. ARZ has won 2 of past 3 at home vs MTL
ARZ (17-28-6):
lost 2 straight at home, 7GA, 4/7 on PK
Vrbata (2A) last 5GP
MTL (30-17-8):
0-3-1 past 4GP, 3GF, 0/10 on PP. shutout last 2GP
Pacioretty (0P) last 2GP, 4 shots, 199 career goals