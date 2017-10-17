Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Edmonton Oilers

Although ruled out for tonight's game against the Carolina Hurricanes, forward Leon Draisaitl (concussion/eye) was on the ice prior to the Oilers' optional game day skate.

According to TSN's Ryan Rishaug, Matt Benning will not play tonight due to illness.

Benning out tonight, sick. — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) October 17, 2017

Projected lineup vs. Hurricanes - Ryan Rishaug, TSN

Forwards

Maroon - McDavid - Yamamoto

Maroon - Nugent-Hopkins - Strome

Jokinen - Letestu - Kassian

Khaira - Malone - Slepyshev

Defencemen

Klefbom - Larsson

Nurse - Russell

Auvitu - Gryba

Goaltenders

Brossoit starts

Talbot

Toronto Maple Leafs

Practice Lines - Mark Masters, TSN

Forwards

Hyman-Matthews-Nylander

Marleau-Kadri-Komarov

van Riemsdyk-Bozak-Brown

Martin-Moore-Marner

Leivo, Fehr

Defencemen

Gardiner-Zaitsev

Rielly-Hainsey

Rosen-Carrick

Borgman

Goaltenders

Andersen starts

McElhinney expected to play vs. Detroit tomorrow

Washington Capitals

According to Isabelle Khurshudyan of the Washington Post, it's not a sure thing that forward Lars Eller (illness) will play tonight against the Maple Leafs.

Graovac not taking the scratches skate with Ness and Chiasson. Don't think it's a sure thing that Eller (ill) is playing tonight. — Isabelle Khurshudyan (@ikhurshudyan) October 17, 2017

Boston Bruins

According to Fluto Shinzawa of the Boston Globe, David Backes practiced today. He has been out all season recovering from diverticulitis. Shinzawa added that centre Ryan Spooner (lower body) and defenceman Adam McQuaid (upper body) both did not practice on Tuesday and forward Patrice Bergeron (lower body) was on the ice for practice, but was in a non-contact jersey.

Patrice Bergeron (non-contact jersey) is on for practice. — Fluto Shinzawa (@GlobeFluto) October 17, 2017

David Backes is practicing. — Fluto Shinzawa (@GlobeFluto) October 17, 2017

Neither Ryan Spooner nor Adam McQuaid is practicing. — Fluto Shinzawa (@GlobeFluto) October 17, 2017

Chicago Blackhawks

Chicago Blackhawks forward Nick Schmaltz appears on track to return to the team's lineup Wednesday against the St. Louis Blues, according to a report from the Chicago Tribune.

Blackhawks head coach Joel Quenneville said he was optimistic Schmaltz would return Wednesday, according to the Tribune, and the 21-year-old has been practising on a line with Patrick Kane and Ryan Hartman.

Schmaltz is recovering from an upper-body injury suffered earlier in the season. - Chicago Tribune

Colorado Avalanche

Colorado Avalanche forward Tyson Jost will return Tuesday from a knee injury that cost him the last two games, according to a report from the Denver Post.

Jost was originally injured last week against the Boston Bruins after getting checked into the boards by Bruins defenceman Adam McQuaid. The 19-year-old returned to that game but missed the Avalanche’s next two games with a bone bruise, according to the Post report.

The 10th overall pick from the 2016 Draft is on track to play Tuesday against the Nashville Predators. - Denver Post

Pittsburgh Penguins

Defenceman Ian Cole could return to the Pittsburgh Penguins' lineup Tuesday against the New York Rangers after missing three games, according to the Tribune Review.

Cole has been out since taking a Roman Josi slapshot to the face last week. - Tribune Review

Nashville Predators

The Predators announced that defenceman Yannick Weber (upper body) has been placed on injured reserved. Weber sustained the injury in last Thursday's game against the Dallas Stars after being hit hard by Martin Hanzal. The Preds also recalled centre Frederick Gaudreau. He has recorded one goal and three assists in three games with the AHL's Milwaukee Admirals.

San Jose Sharks

San Jose Sharks defenceman Paul Martin is expected to miss his team's game against the Montreal Canadiens Tuesday, as well as the Sharks subsequent five-game road trip, according to the Mercury News.

Martin, who has played in two games for the Sharks this season, suffered a setback from his offseason ankle surgery, according to the Mercury News report. - Mercury News

St. Louis Blues

Alex Steen returned to St. Louis Blues practice Monday and could be in the lineup Wednesday when the Blues take on the Chicago Blackhawks, according to a report from St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

It was Steen's first time on ice since suffering a broken hand in the pre-season. Head coach Mike Yeo wouldn't confirm Steen would be in the lineup Wednesday, according to the Post-Dispatch. - St. Louis Post-Dispatch