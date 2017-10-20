7h ago
Ice Chips: Draisaitl out again Saturday
TSN.ca Staff
Sens Ice Chips: Battle of Ontario - Round One
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Edmonton Oilers
Leon Draisaitl took his first full practice with the Oilers since being diagnosed with a concussion on Friday, but will not return to the team's lineup on Saturday against the Philadelphia Flyers. Draisaitl said after Friday's skate "it would not be safe" for him to return against the Flyers as he's still experiencing symptoms.
Injured forward Drake Caggiula was also on ice for practice Friday.
Colorado Avalanche
According to the Denver Post's Mike Chambers, Avalanche forwards J.T. Compher (broken thumb) and Tyson Jost (lower body) will miss extensive time due to injury.
New Jersey Devils
The Devils have placed starting goaltender Cory Schneider on injured reserve and recalled Scott Wedgewood from the AHL. Schneider left Thursday's overtime win over the Ottawa Senators with a lower-body injury. He was injured during the second period but stayed in the game. He did not return for the third period as Keith Kinkaid took his spot in the Devils' crease.
The 31-year-old has been solid in his fifth year in New Jersey, posting a 4-1 record with a 2.95 goals-against average and 0.917 save percentage. Kinkaid stopped all nine shots he faced in the third period and overtime as the Devils completed the two-goal comeback.
Ottawa Senators
Forward Zack Smith, who left Thursday's loss with an upper-body injury is out at least a week, head coach Guy Boucher announced Friday. Defenceman Mark Borowiecki remains day-to-day. Both players were absent from the team's skate on Friday morning. Smith, 29, owns five assists in seven games this season.
TSN's Brent Wallace reports the team is expected to call-up a forward from the AHL before Saturday's game against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Wallace notes Chris Didomenico had a nameplate in the Senators lockerroom Friday morning, signaling he could be the call-up.
Colin White, who has yet to play this season after breaking his left wrist in September. The 20-year-old appeared in two games during the regular season for the Senators and one playoff game in 2016-17.
Defenceman Ben Harpur also skated Friday morning. Harpur has been dealing with a shoulder injury. Both Harpur and White were wearing blue non-contact jerseys.
Anaheim Ducks
Neither Hampus Lindholm or Sami Vatanen will make their 2017-18 debut on Friday night against the Canadiens. Both defencemen are working their way back from off-season shoulder surgery.
Toronto Maple Leafs
The Maple Leafs kept their lines the same from Wednesday's win over the Detroit Red Wings. Eric Fehr played in the 6-3 win, though he and Dominic Moore rotated again at centre on the fourth line Friday. Mitch Marner remained on the fourth line.
Hyman-Matthews-Nylander
Marleau-Kadri-Komarov
JvR-Bozak-Brown
Martin-Moore/Fehr-Marner
Leivo
Rielly-Hainsey
Gardiner-Zaitsev
Borgman-Carrick
Rosen-Polak
Boston Bruins
Defenceman Adam McQuaid is expected to be out long-term after sustaining a lower-body injury on Thursday night. McQuaid needed help from teammate to get off the ice during Thursday's 6-3 win over the Canucks and Joe McDonald of the Boston Sports Journal reports the defenceman may have broken his leg. He is averaging 14:42 of ice time per game this season and owns one assist.
David Krejci left Thursday's win over the Vancouver Canucks with an upper-body injury and did not return. Head coach Bruce Cassidy said after the game he did not expect the centre to be out long-term. The 31-year-old owns one goal and five assist in six games this season.
UPDATE: Patrice Bergeron, Kevan Miller, Krejci and McQuaid all missed practice on Friday. Tuukka Rask, who was diagnosed with a concussion on Thursday, was also absent.
Bruce Cassidy said he expects Bergeron, Miller and Krejci all to play Saturday night. He did not have update on McQuaid, who is scheduled to meet with doctors later on Thursday.
Winnipeg Jets
Projected lines vs. Wild
Connor-Scheifele-Wheeler
Ehlers-Little-Laine
Tanev-Copp-Armia
Lemieux-Matthias-Petan
D
Morrissey-Trouba
Enstrom-Byfuglien
Chiarot-Myers
G
Hellebuyck
Mason
New York Rangers
Henrik Lundqvist will start Saturday afternoon against the Nashville Predators.
Philadelphia Flyers
Brian Elliott is expected to start against the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday night. - Dave Isaac, USA Today.
Buffalo Sabres
The team recalled defenceman Taylor Fedun from the AHL's Rochester Americans on Friday and placed forward Jacob Josefson on injured reserve.
Colorado Avalanche
JT Compher was ruled out for the remainder of Thursday's game with the St. Louis Blues with a hand injury. Compher, who played 21 games with the Avalanche last season, owns one goal and three assists this season.
TSN Game Notes
Most Goalie Wins - NHL History
Martin Brodeur 691
Patrick Roy 551
Ed Belfour 484
Roberto Luongo 454
Curtis Joseph 454
Highest Shots/Game
Team GP Sh/G
Florida Panthers 5 41.8
Edmonton Oilers 6 41.3
Columbus Blue Jackets 7 36.7
Montreal Canadiens 7 36.6
Dallas Stars 7 35.7
Lowest Team Shooting%
Team G Sh Sh%
Montreal Canadiens 10 256 3.9
Edmonton Oilers 13 248 5.2
Anaheim Ducks 12 181 6.6
New York Rangers 20 274 7.3
Arizona Coyotes 16 216 7.4
MTL/ANA only teams without a 3G scorer this season
Drouin-MTL 2
Perry-ANA 2
Cogliano-ANA 2
Rakell-ANA 2
Slow Anaheim Starts
Goose, Goose, Duck
Season Rec GF
17-18 2-3-1 12
16-17 0-3-1 7
15-16 1-7-2 10*
*1GF through first 4GP
Career HC Wins
Rank Head Coach Gms Wins
14 Alain Vigneault 1142 615
15 Jacques Martin 1294 613
16 Mike Babcock 1121 602
17 Paul Maurice 1371 599
18 Claude Julien 1028 555
Sharks (4P) at Devils (12P) - 7PM
SJ was 2-0-0 vs NJ last season, 1GA. SJ has won 5 straight in NJ
NJ (6-1-0):
won 3 straight, all by 1G, 2 past regulation, 3/13 on PP
Hall (5A) last 2GP
SJ (2-3-0):
first road game of season, 1-6-0 final 7 road games last season, outscored 26-12
Thornton (1G, 2A) in 5GP this season
Canucks (5P) at Sabres (4P) - 7PM
VAN was 2-0-0 vs BUF last season, 8/8 on PK. VAN has won 3 straight vs BUF
BUF (1-4-2):
coming off a 1-2-1 road trip, 13GA, 10/15 on PK
Eichel (1G, 5A) last 4GP
VAN (2-3-1):
1-3-1 past 5GP, 12GF, 3/24 on PP
Boeser (2G, 3A) has a PT in all 4GP
Capitals (7P) at Red Wings (8P) - 730PM
WSH was 2-0-1 vs DET last season, 0-0-1 in DET. DET has gone 2-0-1 past 3GP at home vs WSH
DET (4-3-0):
lost 2 straight, 5GF, 0/9 on PP
Zetterberg (3G, 4A) last 5GP
WSH (3-3-1):
1-3-1 last 5GP, 19GA, 13/19 on PK
Ovechkin last 2GP, 0P, -5, 10 shots
Penguins (9P) at Panthers (4P) - 730PM
PIT is 1-0-0 vs FLA this season, winning at home. PIT has gone 8-0-2 last 10GP vs FLA
FLA (2-3-0):
lost 2 straight, both on the road, 9GA, 5/7 on PK
Bjugstad (2G, 3A) last 4GP
PIT (4-2-1):
won 2 straight, 9GF, 2/6 on PP
Crosby (3G) last 2GP
Wild (4P) at Jets (6P) - 8PM
MIN was 4-1-0 vs WPG last season, 2-1-0 in WPG
WPG (3-3-0):
1-2-0 at home, 2GF in each game, 0/11 on PP
Byfuglien (2A) last 2GP
MIN (1-1-2):
1-0-2 past 3GP, 13GF, 4/10 on PP
Stewart (4G, 2A) has a PT in all 4GP
Canadiens (3P) at Ducks (5P) - 10PM
Teams split 2GP last season. ANA has won 3 straight at home vs MTL
ANA (2-3-1):
lost 2 straight, 1GF in each game, 0/6 on PP (0/21PP on season)
Perry 0P last 5GP
MTL (1-5-1):
0-5-1 past 6GP, outscored 25-8, 2/22 on PP
Drouin (2G) only player on team more than 1G