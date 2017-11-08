K​eep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Montreal Canadiens

Centre Jonathan Drouin left Tuesday's win over the Vegas Golden Knights in the second period with an upper-body injury and did not return. Drouin was spotted icing his left hand on the bench after taking a pass in that area from Jeff Petry mid-way through the first frame.

The Canadiens did not update the 22-year-old's status after the game, but quickly recalled centre Byron Froese from the AHL and sent right winger Michael McCarron to the Laval Rocket. McCarron played 6:50 against the Golden Knights on Tuesday.

Froese, 26, owns three goals and 11 points in 13 games with the Rocket this season. He appeared in six games with the Toronto Maple Leafs and Tampa Bay Lightning last season, failing to post a point.

The Canadiens (7-8-1) host the Minnesota Wild on Thursday.